Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Algorand Up as Cryptomarket Rises on Positive Investor Sentiment

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to Santiment, sentiment from traders has shifted back into the positive range as Bitcoin climbed above $50K. Shiba Inu and Algorand are up in the last 24 hours as the entire crypto market rebounds.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, rose to highs of $51,527 for the first time since Dec. 8 as positive investor sentiment spread through the traditional markets ahead of the holidays.

On-chain analytics firm Santiment speaks on the essence of the $50K support as expectations for a fresh rally mount.

🥳 With #Bitcoin back over $51k, the sentiment from traders has shifted back into positive range. As expected, $50k has become somewhat of a psychological support level, where traders become optimistic when above this threshold, & skeptical when below. https://t.co/HLuy1TbDdH pic.twitter.com/R58ZXNIvjS December 24, 2021

Alternative cryptocurrencies, referred to as ''altcoins,'' rose on investors' optimism. Ethereum's price is up over 3.41% at a present price of $4,084. Dog-themed asset Shiba Inu rose more than 7% to mark intraday highs at $0.00004.

The Algorand platform supports smart contracts, and its consensus algorithm is based on proof-of-stake (PoS) and a Byzantine agreement protocol. Algorand's native asset, ALGO, is up 12.26% at $1.53.

''Fear'' gradually vanishes

The Crypto Fear and Greed index reflects improving market sentiment. At press time, the index measures 41/100. Although still characterizing "fear,'' this represents a significant rebound from last week's ''extreme fear.''

BTC In/Out of the Money, Source: IntoTheBlock

According to IntoTheblock ''in/out of money,'' 74.31% of Bitcoin holders are in the money at the current price of $50,975. The $51,260 to $54,300 range constitutes the next significant barrier for Bitcoin to cross ahead before retesting the $60K mark.

SHIB In/Out of the Money, Source: IntoTheBlock

More Shiba Inu holders are in the money according to on-chain signals from IntoTheBlock analytics following the latest rise. Presently, 59% of Shiba Inu holders are in profit. The next significant barrier will be seen in the $0.000041 to $0.000044 range.