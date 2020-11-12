Back

Bitcoin Sets New Record by Holding Above $15,000 for 96 Hours: Tyler Winklevoss

News
Thu, 11/12/2020 - 13:46
article image
Yuri Molchan
Tyler Winklevoss has told the community about a new record set by Bitcoin: it has remained above $15,000 for 96 hours, despite failing to fix above $16,000 twice already
Bitcoin Sets New Record by Holding Above $15,000 for 96 Hours: Tyler Winklevoss
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

One of the Winklevoss twins, Tyler, has taken to Twitter to point out to the community that the flagship cryptocurrency has closed above the $15,000 level for the fourth consecutive day.

He reminded the community that this is a new record: Bitcoin has managed to stay above the $15,000 mark for the first time in 96 hours.

Bitcoin closed yesterday above $15K for the fourth day in a row. This is the first time in history that bitcoin has held this price level for 96 hours. A new record.

Earlier today, Bitcoin broke above the $16,000 mark but swiftly made a rollback to the $15,800 zone after reaching $16,100.

This was the second time BTC had surpassed that level unseen since 2017. The first time was on Nov. 11, when Bitcoin tapped $16,000 on the Gemini exchange led by the Winklevoss brothers.

At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $15,902.

BTC
Image via CoinMarketCap
#Bitcoin News#Winklevoss
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Tether (USDT) Market Capitalization Surpasses $17 Bln, Gains 40% in Three Months
News
6 days ago

Tether (USDT) Market Capitalization Surpasses $17 Bln, Gains 40% in Three Months

Vladislav Sopov
article image Insider Colin Wu: Tron's Justin Sun Published an Article in CCP Newspaper
News
5 days ago

Insider Colin Wu: Tron's Justin Sun Published an Article in CCP Newspaper

Vladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin Flow from Miners to Exchanges Soars 271.6%: Analytics Report
News
3 days ago

Bitcoin Flow from Miners to Exchanges Soars 271.6%: Analytics Report

Yuri Molchan