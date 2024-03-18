Advertisement
Bitcoin Sees Significant Profit-Taking by Short-Term Holders

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin is experiencing significant profit-taking from short-term holders
Mon, 18/03/2024 - 5:55
Contents
Bitcoin (BTC) is witnessing substantial profit-taking activities, particularly from its short-term holders. 

The digital currency, which is currently trading at $68,740.53, has shown remarkable resilience and growth over the past months. 

However, on-chain data and market analysis indicate a notable trend of profit-taking among investors who have held BTC for less than five months, according to CryptoQuant data.   

The Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) has indicated a significant movement that parallels profit-taking trends observed during the peaks of past bull markets.

Short-term investors capitalize on gains

The analysis of the SOPR metric reveals that short-term BTC holders have been actively taking profits, a movement likened to the peaks of previous bull markets. 

This trend marks a pivotal moment for Bitcoin, echoing sentiments from historical market highs. Crypto Dan highlights, "This movement is something that only happens once every few years," emphasizing the rarity and significance of the current market dynamics. 

Despite the potential implications of this trend, the launch of a Bitcoin spot ETF and the anticipated inflow from institutional and individual investors present a complex backdrop, making it challenging to interpret these profit-taking activities as a definitive peak of the current bull market. 

The analyst argues that Bitcoin is poised for a strong resurgence in 2024 following a brief period of correction.

Bitcoin's resilience 

Prominent cryptocurrency expert James Check, who is better known as @Checkmatey on social media, has provided further insight into the market's behavior. 

By analyzing the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio and Bitcoin's Realised Price, Check points out the psychological pricing models that influence investor decisions. He notes that the +1 standard deviation level, currently at $70.8k, serves as a trigger for many investors to secure their gains. 

This led to the reintroduction of approximately 735k BTC into the market, with an estimated 60% stemming from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and the remainder from individual holders.

Despite this sell-side activity, the Bitcoin market has only seen a 20% correction from the FTX lows, showcasing the strength and demand-driven nature of the current bull market."This is one of the most robust, spot demand-driven BTC bull markets in history," he added. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

