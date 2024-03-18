Bitcoin Sees Significant Profit-Taking by Short-Term Holders

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin (BTC) is witnessing substantial profit-taking activities, particularly from its short-term holders.

The digital currency, which is currently trading at $68,740.53, has shown remarkable resilience and growth over the past months.

However, on-chain data and market analysis indicate a notable trend of profit-taking among investors who have held BTC for less than five months, according to CryptoQuant data.

The Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) has indicated a significant movement that parallels profit-taking trends observed during the peaks of past bull markets.

Short-term investors capitalize on gains

The analysis of the SOPR metric reveals that short-term BTC holders have been actively taking profits, a movement likened to the peaks of previous bull markets.

This trend marks a pivotal moment for Bitcoin, echoing sentiments from historical market highs. Crypto Dan highlights, "This movement is something that only happens once every few years," emphasizing the rarity and significance of the current market dynamics.

Despite the potential implications of this trend, the launch of a Bitcoin spot ETF and the anticipated inflow from institutional and individual investors present a complex backdrop, making it challenging to interpret these profit-taking activities as a definitive peak of the current bull market.

The analyst argues that Bitcoin is poised for a strong resurgence in 2024 following a brief period of correction.

Bitcoin's resilience

Prominent cryptocurrency expert James Check, who is better known as @Checkmatey on social media, has provided further insight into the market's behavior.

By analyzing the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio and Bitcoin's Realised Price, Check points out the psychological pricing models that influence investor decisions. He notes that the +1 standard deviation level, currently at $70.8k, serves as a trigger for many investors to secure their gains.

This led to the reintroduction of approximately 735k BTC into the market, with an estimated 60% stemming from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and the remainder from individual holders.

Despite this sell-side activity, the Bitcoin market has only seen a 20% correction from the FTX lows, showcasing the strength and demand-driven nature of the current bull market."This is one of the most robust, spot demand-driven BTC bull markets in history," he added.