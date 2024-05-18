Bitcoin Saving Your Money: Michael Saylor Makes Fundamentally Bullish Statement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, the founder of the MicroStrategy business intelligence giant, has issued a fundamental statement about what is happening as Bitcoin continues to win against fiat money. Basically, Saylor tweeted that Bitcoin is saving investors money from depreciating, again reminding them about its store-of-value status.

In the meantime, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency reclaimed the $67,000 price line on Friday and then again recaptured it after a minor rebound that followed earlier today.

Michael Saylor's profound statement on BTC and fiat

The vocal Bitcoin evangelist Saylor addressed his vast audience on X to tell them that Bitcoin prevents investors’ fiat money from devaluating. His message was: “If it's not Bitcoin, your money is melting.”

If it's not #bitcoin, your money is melting. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) May 17, 2024

The leading cryptocurrency becomes now widely considered as a store of value not only by Bitcoin maximalists, like Saylor and Max Keiser, but also by multiple financial institutions. Since the start of the year, the demand for Bitcoin has staggeringly increased thanks to the SEC regulator approving spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

In the middle of January, the regulatory agency granted permission for these ETFs to start trading — 11 ETFs in total. Ten of them started an aggressive accumulation of Bitcoin since then, buying together roughly 10,000 BTC per day — that was 12x what miners could produce (900 BTC per day). As many experts pointed out, the ETFs created a demand shock. Many retail and institutional investors then followed suit and began to accumulate digital gold.

In the second half of April, the Bitcoin community witnessed the fourth halving event, which reduced the production of new BTC by half. This, as many renowned Bitcoiners pointed out, created a supply shock.

Fidelity ETF beats BlackRock one

As reported by the @spotonchain analytics account on X, on May 17, the aforementioned Bitcoin ETFs saw a cumulative inflow of more than $222 million. More good news is that the inflow has been positive throughout all the current trading week, the tweet stressed, with the Bitcoin price rebounding by more than 10% over the past seven days.

Grayscale has been seeing positive inflows for three days in a row. The largest single-day inflow on Friday was witnessed by Fidelity — that was $99.4 million in Bitcoin as this ETF outpaced BlackRock’s fund with its $38.1 million in Bitcoin coming in.