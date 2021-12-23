Bitcoin Reclaims $50,000 as Traders Hope for "Santa Rally"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin, the bellwether cryptocurrency, touched an intraday high of $51,386 at 7:49 p.m. on the Bitstamp exchange. It is up over 5% on the day.

The crypto king has now reached its highest level since Dec. 7, recovering 22% from its local low of roughly $42,000.



Virtually all of the top 100 largest cryptocurrencies are in the green, with SushiSwap (SUSHI) leading the market recovery 23.74% and the decentralized finance sector outperforming the rest of the market. Aave (AAVE), Compound (COMP) and Uniswap (UNI) have posted double-digit gains as well.

A Santa rally could be on the cards

Cryptocurrency traders hope that a so-called “Santa Claus rally,” a notable calendar effect, could push the Bitcoin price higher by the end of the year.