    Bitcoin Reclaims $102K Amid Speculation About Strategic Reserve

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Will the U.S. government create a strategic Bitcoin reserve in the near future?
    Fri, 17/01/2025 - 7:56
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The price of Bitcoin spiked to an intraday high of $102,088 earlier this Thursday, surging to the highest level since Jan. 7. 

    This comes amid speculation that a strategic Bitcoin reserve could be announced as early as next Monday. 

    However, Polymarket sees only a 37% chance of such a reserve being created in early 2025 contrary to some expectations within the community.   

    Last month, Jeff Park, head of alpha strategies at Bitwise Invest, recently opined that there was only a 10% chance of the strategic Bitcoin reserve being created during in 2025. However, on the off chance that it does happen, the Bitcoin price might surge all the way to $1 million.  

    The US government could sell 70,000 Bitcoins 

    As reported by U.Today, the U.S. government recently obtained court approval to potentially liquidate a total of 70,000 Bitcoins that were seized from a Silk Road hacker. 

    Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, who introduced the controversial bill to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve last July, recently said that she had "serious concerns" about this sale.

    "The U.S. government cannot continue denying the value of Bitcoin and digital assets; it’s costing taxpayers billions. I sent a letter to the U.S. Marshals Service asking why they plan to sell nearly 70,000 Bitcoin," she said.  

    A nation-state is curious about Bitcoin ETF

    Meanwhile, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley has revealed that a nation-state is interested in getting exposure to Bitcoin ETFs. 

    "We just provided some information for a nation-state asking about Bitcoin ETFs. Considering moving some exposure from foreign currency govt bonds into BTC. Bitcoin is entering a new chapter<" he said. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

