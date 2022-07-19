Bitcoin Price Suddenly Soars to Nearly $24,000. Is $28,000 Likely?

Tue, 07/19/2022 - 20:14
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin is up another 5.43% over the last 24 hours
Bitcoin Price Suddenly Soars to Nearly $24,000. Is $28,000 Likely?
The price of Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, touched an intraday high of $23,684 earlier today on the Bitstamp exchange.

BTC
The flagship cryptocurrency has now added more than 23% over the past week.

Is $28,000 possible?

Mark Newton, global head of technical strategy at Fundstrat Global Advisors, is now confident that Bitcoin bottomed out at the $17,600 level.   

The momentum appears to be “positively sloped” in the near term. The analyst believes that the $25,320 level would be for regaining bullish sentiment.

In fact, Newton adds that the cryptocurrency could potentially reclaim the $28,000 level “before any backing and filling.”

Bitcoin is still down roughly 66% from its record peak, according to data provided by CoinGecko.
  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
