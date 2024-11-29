Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Outperforms Crude Oil, Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Says – Here’s What’s Happening

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bloomberg's major expert reveals why Bitcoin is leaving crude oil behind in terms of price growth
    Fri, 29/11/2024 - 14:08
    Bitcoin Outperforms Crude Oil, Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Says – Here’s What’s Happening
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Mike McGlone, chief commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, has taken to his X account to share part of the recent report published by the analytics agency he works for and to mention that Bitcoin and a few other assets have been massively outpacing one fundamental asset lately – crude oil.

    Advertisement

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: ‘I Save Bitcoin’
    Fri, 11/29/2024 - 09:39
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: ‘I Save Bitcoin’
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin beats crude oil, McGlone explains why

    In his tweet, McGlone stated that crude oil is currently on the bottom of his “annual macroeconomic-performance scorecard,” while Bitcoin, gold and the S&P 500 index are on top of it.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Outperforms Crude Oil, Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Says – Here’s What’s Happening
    Silk Road's Ross Ulbricht Issues Thanksgiving Post After Teasing His Possible Coming Release
    1,003,000,000 SHIB in Single Hour – What’s Happening?
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: ‘I Save Bitcoin’

    These three outperforming crude oil is down to the rapidly advancing tech sphere, rising geopolitical tension and commodity deflation, the Bloomberg expert said. While oil is going down $50, gold is trading at $3,000 and Bitcoin is changing hands at $97,050 at the moment.

    Advertisement

    The screenshot shared by McGlone shows that in the last year, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has added 158.9% (125.5% year-to-date), while gold has gained 33.8% over the past year and 27.4% year-to-date.

    In another tweet, he stated that gold has been rising and commodities falling since 2022, when Russia and China announced their collaboration. The expert likely believes that gold may continue to increase and commodities may keep going down in 2025.

    #Mike McGlone #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 29, 2024 - 14:26
    35 Million XRP Change Unknown Hands as XRP Price Targets $2
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 29, 2024 - 14:06
    Bitcoin (BTC) Makes Final Push to $100,000
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Joins Forces with UXUY: 150,000 USDT in Red Envelopes Await!
    ViaBTC Test: Performance of ElphaPex DG Home 1
    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025 Is Back: The Future of Web3 Unfolds in Turkey’s Innovation Hub
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    35 Million XRP Change Unknown Hands as XRP Price Targets $2
    Bitcoin Outperforms Crude Oil, Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Says – Here’s What’s Happening
    Bitcoin (BTC) Makes Final Push to $100,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD