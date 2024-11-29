Bitcoin Outperforms Crude Oil, Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Says – Here’s What’s Happening

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Mike McGlone, chief commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, has taken to his X account to share part of the recent report published by the analytics agency he works for and to mention that Bitcoin and a few other assets have been massively outpacing one fundamental asset lately – crude oil.

Bitcoin beats crude oil, McGlone explains why

In his tweet, McGlone stated that crude oil is currently on the bottom of his “annual macroeconomic-performance scorecard,” while Bitcoin, gold and the S&P 500 index are on top of it.

These three outperforming crude oil is down to the rapidly advancing tech sphere, rising geopolitical tension and commodity deflation, the Bloomberg expert said. While oil is going down $50, gold is trading at $3,000 and Bitcoin is changing hands at $97,050 at the moment.

Crude Oil on Track Toward $50, Gold $3,000 - #Bitcoin, the S&P 500 and #gold on the top of my annual macroeconomic-performance scorecard and #crudeoil on the bottom may show the proliferation of rapidly advancing technology and rising geopolitical tensions, and commodity… pic.twitter.com/19ZeXEYjgq — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) November 29, 2024

The screenshot shared by McGlone shows that in the last year, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has added 158.9% (125.5% year-to-date), while gold has gained 33.8% over the past year and 27.4% year-to-date.

Gold May Continue Rising and Commodities Falling - A key question for 2025 is what might stop rising #gold and most #commodities falling since #China and #Russia announced their "unlimited friendship" in February 2022.

The full report is on the Bloomberg terminal here:… pic.twitter.com/6XIQyFV5S8 — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) November 29, 2024

In another tweet, he stated that gold has been rising and commodities falling since 2022, when Russia and China announced their collaboration. The expert likely believes that gold may continue to increase and commodities may keep going down in 2025.