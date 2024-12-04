Bitcoin in 2044? Nobody Knows What it Will Look Like, Jameson Lopp Says

Advertisement

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, has an unpredictable tech and economic trajectory. Even if the 21,000,000 BTC supply limit remains intact, we know nothing about the ecosystem of the largest crypto in 20 years, Jameson Lopp admits.

Nobody knows what BTC will look like in 2024, Jameson Lopp says

Legendary cypherpunk, CSO and cofounder of Casa platform Jameson Lopp shares his agnostic views on the future of the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem. A prominent Bitcoiner himself, he claims that nobody understands Bitcoin and no one can be sure about what is next for the orange coin.

Many Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiasts have their prospects for the future based on assumptions that might or might not prove true.

This scenario played out in many cases during Bitcoin's history. For instance, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) proponents were proven wrong about the vector of Bitcoin's progress, Lopp added.

Even if Bitcoin's 21 million coin supply remains unchanged, the way people actually use Bitcoin (BTC) cannot be predicted:

It's safe to assume the 21M limit will remain intact, but beyond that, the nature of how BTC is actually used could morph in a variety of ways.

As covered by U.Today previously, Bitcoin Cash proponent Roger Ver filed a motion to dismiss a tax evasion indictment against himself.

Bitcoin (BTC) price in 10-20 years: Most speakers bullish

At the same time, Lopp opined that sooner or later Bitcoin (BTC) would charge transactions with high fees. Merge mining will not be an option for Bitcoin (BTC) to keep its system operable.

When it comes to Bitcoin's (BTC) price predictions for 10-20 years ahead, many experts share uber-bullish forecasts.

While Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz estimates $500,000 as a reasonable target for the BTC price, Samson Mow advocates his $1,000,000 model.