Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Key Indicator Signals Major Move on Horizon: Potential Scenarios

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 21/02/2025 - 14:30
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Key Indicator Signals Major Move on Horizon: Potential Scenarios
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has been consolidating for weeks and is trading within a relatively stable range of $93,000-$98,000.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin sought to rise over its current all-time high of $109,114, reached Jan. 20, 2025, and return to price discovery. This rally, however, did not gain the requisite momentum. Following Bitcoin's second attempt to break above $105,000 in late January, the market has entered a phase of contraction and consolidation, with price momentum falling substantially across key assets.

    Amid the ongoing consolidation, Bitcoin’s one-week realized volatility has fallen to 23.42%, approaching historical lows, according to a recent Glassnode tweet. It has only slipped lower a few times during the last four years, most recently in October 2024 and November 2023, when it fell to 22.88% and 21.35%, respectively. Glassnode highlighted that similar compressions in the past led to major market moves.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Cusp of Reclaiming $100K
    Thu, 02/20/2025 - 20:13
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Cusp of Reclaiming $100K
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Key Indicator Signals Major Move on Horizon: Potential Scenarios
    Elon Musk Brings Back 'Dogefather' Moniker
    Breaking: SEC Agrees to Dismiss Coinbase Case. Is Ripple Next?
    210,000,000 DOGE in 48 Hours Followed by This Sudden Pivot: Details

    Similarly, BTC's one-week options implied volatility has fallen to 37.39%, a multi-year low. The last time IV was this low (2023, early 2024), major volatility spikes occurred. Meanwhile, long-term IV stays greater (three months at 53.1%; six months at 56.25%).

    Potential scenarios

    According to Glassnode, Bitcoin is approaching a decisive moment in the market — a phase where price action is primed for uncoiling. If demand remains strong, Bitcoin could establish a new range above its ATH of $109,114.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Issues Crucial Bitcoin Message as Market Uncertainty Persists
    Sun, 02/16/2025 - 10:16
    Michael Saylor Issues Crucial Bitcoin Message as Market Uncertainty Persists
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    However, a lack of sustained buy pressure may result in a deeper distribution-driven correction, similar to prior post-ATH phases. This would most likely be triggered by fear among recent buyers who see their newly acquired coins go from profitable to unrealized losses.

    At the time of writing, Bitcoin was up 1.49% in the last 24 hours to $98,915 after reaching an intraday high of $98,980. Bitcoin is currently confronting the short-term barrier at $99,067, which coincides with the daily SMA 50.

    Bitcoin must break through this level to exit its current trading range and return to the $100,000 mark.

    On the other hand, a massive demand zone has formed just below the current price. According to IntoTheBlock, 2.76 million addresses bought a total of 2.1 million BTC at an average price of $97,100, indicating significant buying interest at this level. If the market faces further downward pressure, this zone may act as robust support.

    #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 21, 2025 - 14:10
    Elon Musk Brings Back 'Dogefather' Moniker
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 21, 2025 - 13:05
    Breaking: SEC Agrees to Dismiss Coinbase Case. Is Ripple Next?
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Sets Industry Benchmark with Full Disclosure of Liquidation Data
    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Key Indicator Signals Major Move on Horizon: Potential Scenarios
    Elon Musk Brings Back 'Dogefather' Moniker
    Breaking: SEC Agrees to Dismiss Coinbase Case. Is Ripple Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD