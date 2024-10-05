Advertisement
    Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index Signals Fear: Details

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Bulls vs bears struggle intensifies
    Sat, 5/10/2024 - 11:04
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    On Friday, Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index entered the “fear” zone, dropping to 37, according to CryptoQuant data.

    Article image
    Source: CryptoQuant

    However, on Saturday morning, the index shows signs of recovery, staying in the neutral zone. At press time, BTC Fear & Greed Index is at 47, which is considered mild.

    The flagship cryptocurrency has risen 1.15% since then and is now traded at $62,222.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    U.S. job market: New hope

    Bitcoin surged 3% on Friday, surpassing $62,000, buoyed by a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report.

    The report showed the creation of 254,000 jobs in September, significantly above economists' forecast of 140,000, signaling a robust U.S. economy.

    The unemployment rate also dropped to 4.1% in August, from 4.2%. With inflation slowing, the data lessens the likelihood of further aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

    Institutional investors buying dip?

    According to a Farside Investors report, BlackRock was the only asset manager to buy Bitcoin during this period, purchasing $40.8 million worth of BTC Oct. 1.

    In contrast, other major funds like WisdomTree's BTCW, CoinShare Valkyrie's BRR, Franklin Templeton's EZBC and Invesco's BTCO made no transactions.

    Meanwhile, VanEck's HODL, Ark's ARKB, Bitwise's BITB and Fidelity's FBTC sold significant amounts of BTC, offloading $15.8 million, $84.3 million, $32.7 million and $144.7 million, respectively.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

