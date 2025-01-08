Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Exhausted: Funding Rates Look Pessimistic for Analysts

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Bitcoin (BTC) might be facing more selling pressure ahead, CryptoQuant's community analyst says
    Wed, 8/01/2025 - 16:39
    A
    A
    A
    Bitcoin Exhausted: Funding Rates Look Pessimistic for Analysts
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC) funding rates, i.e., the fees of crypto derivatives exchanges required to keep the balance between spot and futures prices, are shrinking. This might be a disturbing signal for Bitcoin (BTC) bulls, the CryptoQuant community author says.

    Bitcoin funding rates declined significantly: What does this mean?

    As Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, was brutally rejected over $100,000, its derivatives market started showing signs of exhausted demand. Exchange funding rates for BTCUSDT contracts face significant decline, CryptoQuant's community analyst @ShayanBTC said in his latest QuickTake post.

    Previous "rejection" close to $108,000 was the most painful for this indicator, the analyst noticed. As such, centralized cryptocurrency exchanges are reducing funding rates since fewer traders are opening Bitcoin (BTC) positions.

    Advertisement

    This trend showcases reduced commitment from traders on the derivatives market, which leads to insufficient support for maintaining the uptrend, the analyst concludes.

    HOT Stories
    Peter Brandt Sounds Alarm on Bitcoin, Bulls Buckle Up
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 4,100% as 21,709,094 SHIB Vanish
    BNB Adopted As Strategic Reserve Asset in This Country: Ex-Binance CZ
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki: 'Bitcoin Crashing. Great News'

    More pain might be ahead for Bitcoiners (BTC) once the largest cryptocurrency fails to hold above $90,000. Bitcoin (BTC) might even test lower Fibonacci levels in future downtrends.

    Related
    Meme Coins Decimated Amid Crypto Massacre: BONK, FLOKI, AI16Z Hit Worst
    Wed, 01/08/2025 - 14:26
    Meme Coins Decimated Amid Crypto Massacre: BONK, FLOKI, AI16Z Hit Worst
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    As covered by U.Today previously, Bitcoin (BTC) dropped from $102,000 to $95,200 today. In a broader decline, the entire crypto market lost 8.3% of its capitalization, with meme coins being the worst sufferers.

    Bitcoin RSI already targets oversold zones

    Funding rates should be considered as fees exchanges charge derivatives traders with. Normally associated with perpetual contracts, the funding rate declines together with lowered demand for this or that asset.

    However, the Relative Strength Indicator of the trading sentiment looks much more optimistic for Bitcoin (BTC). In recent days, it dropped from the mid-70s to almost 35 points, which is the upper level for the "oversold" zone.

    When Bitcoin (BTC) was trading above $100,000, this major tech analysis indicator was demonstrating that the orange coin was clearly overbought.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 8, 2025 - 16:34
    Bitcoin Enters Distribution Phase, Is This Bad for BTC Price?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 8, 2025 - 16:29
    'Everyone Will Want Your Bitcoin,' Declares MicroStrategy's Saylor
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DDB Miner Opens New Instruments for Crypto Audience
    New Solana Layer-2 Scaling Solution Solaxy Raises $8.9m in Presale Funding
    New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M for Trading Community Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Exhausted: Funding Rates Look Pessimistic for Analysts
    Bitcoin Enters Distribution Phase, Is This Bad for BTC Price?
    'Everyone Will Want Your Bitcoin,' Declares MicroStrategy's Saylor
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD