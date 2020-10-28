Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and Other Cryptos Can Now Be Purchased with Euro on Gemini

Wed, 10/28/2020 - 15:42
Alex Dovbnya
Gemini launches euro trading with Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and Other Cryptos Can Now Be Purchased with Euro on Gemini
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini—which was founded by the Winklevoss twins back in 2014—has added support for euro trading.

From now on, its European customers will be able to purchase Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Chainlink (LINK), Litecoin (LTC), Cardano (ADA) and a slew of other cryptocurrencies.

Euro deposits are accepted in both the mobile and web versions of Gemini. They are also available on ActiveTrader, the professionally-oriented arm of Gemini.

After initially starting with the U.S. dollar, it went on to add the Canadian dollar (CAD), the Hong Kong dollar (HKD) and the Australian dollar (AUD) in August to expand globally.

Last month, the Winklevii-owned exchange also launched in the U.K., with the British pound sterling joining the list of supported fiat currencies.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

