Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and Other Cryptos Can Now Be Purchased with Euro on Gemini

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini—which was founded by the Winklevoss twins back in 2014—has added support for euro trading.



From now on, its European customers will be able to purchase Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Chainlink (LINK), Litecoin (LTC), Cardano (ADA) and a slew of other cryptocurrencies.



Euro deposits are accepted in both the mobile and web versions of Gemini. They are also available on ActiveTrader, the professionally-oriented arm of Gemini.

After initially starting with the U.S. dollar, it went on to add the Canadian dollar (CAD), the Hong Kong dollar (HKD) and the Australian dollar (AUD) in August to expand globally.



Last month, the Winklevii-owned exchange also launched in the U.K., with the British pound sterling joining the list of supported fiat currencies.