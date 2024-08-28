Bitcoin ETFs to Surpass Satoshi by BTC Holdings This Autumn, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Collapses, Bitcoin Sees 7,023% Imbalance in Bulls' Liquidations: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today presents the top three new stories over the past day.

Satoshi to lose Bitcoin crown by Halloween

Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, has recently shared a list of the world's top 11 Bitcoin holders on his X page. According to the list , U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs combined (excluding Grayscale) are about to catch up with Satoshi Nakamoto in terms of Bitcoin holdings, having 921,540 BTC; in comparison, Nakamoto's supply totals 1.1 million BTC. Thus, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs now have close to 84% of the Bitcoin that Satoshi has. Balchunas believes that he might lose his status as the largest holder of the flagship crypto by Halloween. The second spot on the list after the Bitcoin creator is occupied by the Binance exchange, and the third by BlackRock (IBIT).

SHIB burn rate collapses, Here's what's happening on Shibarium

Per recent Shibburn data, Shiba Inu burn rate is currently standing at -99.62% over the last 24 hours, with only 261,691 SHIB meme coins burned. That was the only burn transfer made yesterday, Aug. 27. The weekly reading of this metric shows an 843% increase, with 114,255,785 SHIB tokens moved to dead-end wallets over the last seven days. The situation on Shibarium, a layer-2 solution, has also been slowing down as well; after the recent upgrade was implemented on it, SHIB burns directly correlate with transaction activity on SHIB’s internal ledger. The number of daily transactions on Shibarium has decreased over the last week, dropping from 28,680 on Aug. 20 to 3,370 on Aug. 23, which is a decrease of more than 88%. Per Shibariumscan, since then, this metric has been moving in roughly the same range.

Bitcoin witnesses epic 7,023% imbalance in bulls' liquidations