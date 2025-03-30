Advertisement
    Has 20,000,000th Bitcoin Been Mined?

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 30/03/2025 - 10:40
    There is some confusion regarding Bitcoin's total circulating supply
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Jameson Lopp, an American cypherpunk and software engineer, has recently noted that Bitbo, a popular real-time dashboard for on-chain data, is incorrectly displaying the total number of Bitcoins.

    The most recent data shows that there are already 20,000,543 coins in existence, meaning that the 20-millionth Bitcoin was mined during this weekend.

    However, this is not the case. According to Lopp, the error is likely due to Bitbo running some proprietary calculation rather than querying a full node.

    For now, Bitcoin's total supply stands at 19,843,807 coins, while 1,155,974 coins are yet to be mined.

    On average, Bitcoin adds roughly 900 coins to its supply per day.

    Last million

    Lopp has estimated that the 20-millionth Bitcoin is still about a year away from now. The mining of that coin will represent a groundbreaking milestone for the original cryptocurrency, which is widely considered to be a digital version of gold.

    Roughly 99% of Bitcoin's total circulating supply will be mined in about a decade from now. Bitcoin inflation will be over in just a few more halving events.

    The last Bitcoin ever will be mined in more than a century from now, when the very last halving event takes place.

    Millions of lost coins

    There are also millions of lost Bitcoins in wallets that have been inactive for decades. While many such long-dormant addresses do end up getting reactivated for unknown reasons, such cases are relatively rare. Hence, it is likely that a big chunk of Bitcoin's total supply has indeed been lost or abandoned.

    Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of the original cryptocurrency, has supposedly mined roughly a million coins.

    #Bitcoin News

