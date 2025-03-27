Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    BlackRock and Fidelity Predicted to Join XRP ETF Race by Top Analyst, SHIB Team Addresses Concerns on Shytoshi Kusama's Silence: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Thu, 27/03/2025 - 15:52
    Looking for key updates in the crypto space over the past day? Read U.Today's daily news digest!
    Advertisement
    BlackRock and Fidelity Predicted to Join XRP ETF Race by Top Analyst, SHIB Team Addresses Concerns on Shytoshi Kusama's Silence: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day.

    BlackRock and Fidelity predicted to join XRP ETF race by top analyst

    As the Ripple v. SEC battle seems to be finally over, more and more speculations about the imminent approval of the XRP ETF started to arise, with prominent voices, such as Nate Geraci, agreeing on the matter. In a recent X post, Geraci opined that XRP ETF approval is "simply a matter of time," expecting BlackRock, Fidelity and other established asset managers to be involved. "XRP currently 3rd largest non-stablecoin crypto asset by market cap.Largest ETF issuers aren’t going to ignore this," wrote the analyst. According to CoinMarketCap data, at press time, the market capitalization of XRP stands at $135 billion, pushed to fourth place by Tether, whose market capitalization currently comprises $144 billion.

    Related
    Breaking: Ripple Secures More Major Wins as It Wraps Up Its Battle with SEC
    Tue, 03/25/2025 - 17:36
    Breaking: Ripple Secures More Major Wins as It Wraps Up Its Battle with SEC
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    XRP Gives Profit to 70% of South Korean Investors: Report
    Strategy's Saylor Joins Gihbli Trend With Bullish Bitcoin Post
    Breaking: Ripple Teams Up With Chipper Cash to Launch Payments in Africa
    Binance CEO Confirms Commitment to Three Crucial Principles

    "Where is Shytoshi?" SHIB team addresses community’s major concern

    It has been one month since Shytoshi Kusama, the enigmatic leader of Shiba Inu, posted his last post on X platform. On Feb. 21, Kusama endorsed new liquidity pools on the Shiba Inu network, but after that his social media activity dropped to zero. This sudden disappearance of the SHIB lead concerned the meme coin's community, prompting the SHIB team to respond to the growing anxiety. Lucie, Shiba Inu's marketing lead, addressed the concerns, stating that Shytoshi "is doing exactly what he announced he would,” meaning his hard work around the globe bringing awareness about the project. Shibarium Updates, an X account devoted to all Shibarium-related news, has also released a post about Kusama's absence, explaining it by the SHIB lead simply being "ten steps ahead."

    Advertisement

    Cardano's (ADA) imminent game-changing upgrade in spotlight: Details

    Cardano (ADA) is poised for a major upgrade that could redefine its scalability and efficiency. Tim Harrison, EVP Community & Ecosystem at Input Output, believes that the upcoming Leios upgrade will be "game changing" for the Cardano blockchain. He explained that Leios uses a parallel block process that allows it to increase throughput while preserving security and decentralization. Currently in research and development, Ouroboros Leios aims to enhance the throughput of the Cardano network by optimizing resource utilization and facilitating faster transaction processing and confirmation. At the moment, Cardano runs the Ouroboros Praos protocol, which introduced significant security and scalability improvements to Ouroboros Classic. Once implemented, Leios will expand Praos' capabilities.

    #XRP ETF #BlackRock #Fidelity #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu #Cardano

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 27, 2025 - 15:57
    SHIB Price Prediction for March 27
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Mar 27, 2025 - 15:46
    Epic Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Faces Crucial 'Make or Break' Moment
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate Technology Ltd Rebrands to Gate.io in Europe
    Forgotten Playland: Beam’s Flagship Title Launches on Epic Games Store: The Ultimate Multiplayer Party Game
    BYDFi’s 5th Anniversary Launches MoonX at Paris Blockchain Week 2025, Sparking the Web3 Era
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate Technology Ltd Rebrands to Gate.io in Europe
    Forgotten Playland: Beam’s Flagship Title Launches on Epic Games Store: The Ultimate Multiplayer Party Game
    BYDFi’s 5th Anniversary Launches MoonX at Paris Blockchain Week 2025, Sparking the Web3 Era
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for March 27
    BlackRock and Fidelity Predicted to Join XRP ETF Race by Top Analyst, SHIB Team Addresses Concerns on Shytoshi Kusama's Silence: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Epic Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Faces Crucial 'Make or Break' Moment
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD