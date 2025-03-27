BlackRock and Fidelity Predicted to Join XRP ETF Race by Top Analyst, SHIB Team Addresses Concerns on Shytoshi Kusama's Silence: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day.

BlackRock and Fidelity predicted to join XRP ETF race by top analyst

As the Ripple v. SEC battle seems to be finally over, more and more speculations about the imminent approval of the XRP ETF started to arise, with prominent voices, such as Nate Geraci , agreeing on the matter. In a recent X post , Geraci opined that XRP ETF approval is "simply a matter of time," expecting BlackRock, Fidelity and other established asset managers to be involved. "XRP currently 3rd largest non-stablecoin crypto asset by market cap.Largest ETF issuers aren’t going to ignore this," wrote the analyst. According to CoinMarketCap data, at press time, the market capitalization of XRP stands at $135 billion, pushed to fourth place by Tether, whose market capitalization currently comprises $144 billion.

"Where is Shytoshi?" SHIB team addresses community’s major concern

It has been one month since Shytoshi Kusama , the enigmatic leader of Shiba Inu, posted his last post on X platform. On Feb. 21, Kusama endorsed new liquidity pools on the Shiba Inu network, but after that his social media activity dropped to zero. This sudden disappearance of the SHIB lead concerned the meme coin's community, prompting the SHIB team to respond to the growing anxiety. Lucie, Shiba Inu's marketing lead, addressed the concerns, stating that Shytoshi "is doing exactly what he announced he would,” meaning his hard work around the globe bringing awareness about the project. Shibarium Updates, an X account devoted to all Shibarium-related news, has also released a post about Kusama's absence, explaining it by the SHIB lead simply being "ten steps ahead."

Cardano's (ADA) imminent game-changing upgrade in spotlight: Details