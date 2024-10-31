Advertisement
    Bitcoin ETFs Shatter Records With $893 Million Inflows: Details

    Mushumir Butt
    Bitcoin spot ETFs have seen second largest inflows in single day
    Thu, 31/10/2024 - 12:13
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The Bitcoin spot ETF market has been riding high on bullish momentum, creating new milestones along the way. The price of Bitcoin is also seeing major support from the unprecedented performance of Bitcoin backed ETFs. According to SosoValue data, the Bitcoin ETF market saw a historic surge in inflows on Oct. 30, with net inflows reaching an astounding $893 million.

    This marks the second-largest single-day inflow in history. This massive rise trails only behind the all-time high of $1.05 billion recorded on March 12. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led the charge, contributing the majority with $872 million, as investors showed great interest in regulated Bitcoin exposure.

    Bitcoin spot ETFs now hold a cumulative net inflow total of $24.18 billion, while total net assets have surged to a whopping $72.46 billion, representing around 5.03% of Bitcoin’s total market capitalization. This rise shows a major surge in demand for Bitcoin ETFs, signaling that institutional interest in crypto based products is on the rise as regulatory clarity continues to evolve.

    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Records Biggest Inflows of All Time

    BlackRock continues its dominance

    BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has played a major role in this trend, with its IBIT ETF leading market activity since the launch of these products in January, and reaching a total of $30.86 billion in net assets, which equates to 2.14% of Bitcoin’s market share. Other key players in the Bitcoin ETF space include Grayscale, Fidelity, Ark & 21Shares and Bitwise.

    Grayscale’s GBTC, for instance, despite experiencing net outflows, remains one of the most significant ETFs by net asset value, holding $15.82 billion. Fidelity’s FBTC fund, another notable player, reached a net asset value of $13.56 billion. Ark & 21Shares’ ARKB fund and Bitwise’s BITB fund also demonstrated strong performances, each competing for a larger portion of the growing Bitcoin ETF market.

    The increase in Bitcoin ETF inflows shows more than just market dynamics — it highlights increasing investor interest and confidence in digital assets, especially those offered through regulated channels. Institutional investors have been turning to ETFs as a more accessible, regulated means to gain exposure to Bitcoin.

    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

