Bitcoin ETF Start Was 'Terribly Unsuccessful,' Says CNBC's Ran Neuner

Arman Shirinyan
While everyone celebrates launch of Bitcoin ETF, there are others who believe it did not have great start
Fri, 12/01/2024 - 10:49
Cover image via www.youtube.com
The grand debut of the Bitcoin ETF was met with mixed reactions, as reported by CNBC's Ran Neuner. The surface-level enthusiasm surrounding the $4.5 billion traded seems impressive, but a deeper analysis paints a different picture. The assertion of "terrible unsuccessfulness" arises from scrutinizing the composition of these trades, particularly highlighting that half of the $4.6 billion traded was tied to the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and was predominantly marked by sales and outflows due to its higher fees and the dated nature of its locked-up Bitcoin.

The trader suggests that instead of witnessing a flood of new capital onto the Bitcoin market, what occurred was largely an adjustment of existing positions. The crucial point here is the distinction between trade volume and new inflows, the latter being apparently negligible on the first day.

Large accounts with substantial capital at their disposal tend to act with patience and precision. They are likely to avoid the initial frenzy of a new financial product's launch, waiting instead for the market to stabilize before committing significant funds. From this standpoint, the first day of trading, while not indicative of immediate success in terms of fresh inflows, is not necessarily a failure but rather a period of adjustment.

Furthermore, the stability in Bitcoin's price, remaining within the $45,000 to $48,000 range even post-approval, suggests that the market is in a state of anticipation rather than reaction. This period could be seen as a stage of opportunity.

Upon reflection, it seems premature to label the Bitcoin ETF launch as unsuccessful. While the initial inflows may not have met expectations, the infrastructure for large-scale investment is only just taking shape. The prudent strategy for experienced investors — waiting out initial volatility — is a classic approach that may yet bring substantial yields in the long-term future.

#Bitcoin
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

