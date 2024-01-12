Advertisement
AD

Robinhood Lists All Spot Bitcoin ETFs for Trading: Details

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Bitcoin ETFs: All 11 options now live for trading on Robinhood
Fri, 12/01/2024 - 8:58
Robinhood Lists All Spot Bitcoin ETFs for Trading: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In less than 24 hours since Vlad Tenev, Chief Executive Officer of Robinhood, promised to list spot Bitcoin ETFs, the 11 approved active products are now live for trading on the app. As the firm announced, retail investors can now purchase the ETFs, and it specifically stated that the ETFs are available to both retirement and brokerage accounts.

Advertisement

Related
Breaking: SEC Officially Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs, BTC Price Unfazed

Robinhood said users of its app who want to purchase the spot Bitcoin ETFs can do so as they would buy any regular stock or ETF. Just as it is known, Robinhood is offering a no-commission trading on the ETFs. This makes Robinhood one of the cheapest venues to buy the newly launched financial product.

The trading app said users can also still purchase Bitcoin directly despite the ETF listing, noting its commitment to democratizing access to the most relevant financial products around. While Robinhood operates in many markets, the firm confirmed that the 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs are only available to its customers residing in the United States.

In line with regulatory demands, Robinhood detailed the risk disclosures associated with the spot Bitcoin ETFs as required by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Bitcoin ETFs debut trading day: Key data

The first trading day for all 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs was impressive both in terms of expected trading count and volume.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Collapses. Is ETF Hype Over?

According to Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas, the total trading counts for the ETFs recorded came in at 700,000, with Grayscale’s offering leading the pack with a total of 246,340 trades. BlackRock followed closely with 174,720 as the bottom feeders, WisdomTree and Hashdex, witnessing 3,228 and 2,227 trades, respectively.

In terms of volume, Grayscale also took the lead with a massive $2.093 billion as the total traded amounted to $4.11 billion. This far outstrips the $1.1 billion recorded by ProShares’ futures ETF when it went live for trading in 2021.

#Robinhood
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Ripple v. SEC Case Gets Unexpected Extension
2024/01/12 08:56
Ripple v. SEC Case Gets Unexpected Extension
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Musk Is Still a Dogecoin Holder
2024/01/12 08:56
Musk Is Still a Dogecoin Holder
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Shows Who's King of Alts
2024/01/12 08:56
Ethereum (ETH) Shows Who's King of Alts
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Socrates Leads Debate2Earn Revolution with New Pioneer Pen
DePIN and DeWi Come to Sui in Groundbreaking Karrier One Partnership, Upcoming Token Launch
Codego Group Launches CodegoPay - An All-In-One Payment App with IBANs, Cards, and Crypto-EURO Conversions
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Robinhood Lists All Spot Bitcoin ETFs for Trading: Details
Ripple v. SEC Case Gets Unexpected Extension
Musk Is Still a Dogecoin Holder
Show all