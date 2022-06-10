Bitcoin Drops to $29,200 as Inflation Reaches Highest Level Since 1981

U.S. inflation has grown at its fastest rate in four decades, exerting more pressure on risk assets

Bitcoin, the world's top cryptocurrency, dropped to an intraday low of $29,453 after U.S. inflation hit its highest level since 1981.

Image by tradingview.com

According to data provided by the United States Department of Labor, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 8.6% in May, beating analysts' expectations.



The U.S. Federal Reserve is now facing even more pressure to hike interest rates in order to tame growing inflation.



After consumer prices blew past expectations, it has become clear that inflation is yet to reach its peak, contrary to what investors predicted a year ago.



Inflation has soared worldwide due to supply-chain issues as well as rapidly growing energy prices.



The U.S. stock market opened in the red, with the benchmark S&P index shedding more than 2%.