Bitcoin Can Now Be Bought at Over 175,000 ATMs as Hyosung America Adds Crypto Functionality

Bitcoin can now be bought at over 175,000 ATMs as Hyosung America adds cryptocurrency services to its forthcoming app store. The largest manufacturer of ATMs in the United States has collaborated with Digitalmint, a leading Bitcoin point-of-sale (POS) provider, in this regard.

DigitalMint allows customers to buy cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Litecoin instantly at ATM and teller locations across the United States. Retailers can also sell Bitcoin through their point-of-sale system by integrating a software API.

"We're looking forward to working with Hyosung America to make cryptocurrency services easily and safely accessible to their 175,000 deployed ATMs in the United States and beyond," Don Wyper, chief operating officer of DigitalMint, stated.

With the added functionality, any Hyosung America cash dispenser or ATM may suddenly become a full-function device, opening up a whole new world of transactions such as bill payment, check cashing, cash deposits, POS purchases and cryptocurrency purchases.

Hyosung America, the North American division of Hyosung, Inc., a South Korean company, continues to be the region's sole manufacturer and provider of ATMs and TCRs (teller cash recyclers).

Hatley, global clothing retailer, now accepts cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin, XRP

International clothing retailer Hatley now accepts Bitcoin, Dogecoin and XRP as payment. This follows its partnership with Nuvei.

The Montreal-based retailer partners with Nuvei to manage its business-to-business (B2B) and e-commerce payment processing for major retailers in Canada and the U.S., as well as its payment processing requirements for online sales in Europe. Nuvei will also handle its in-store card payments across more than 40 retail outlets in North America.

Nuvei allows its merchants to send and receive payments across 200 countries using a variety of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, NEO, XRP, Dogecoin, Reddcoin, Bitcoin Gold, USDT and several other assets.