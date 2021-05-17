Bitcoin (BTC) Surprisingly Mentioned in Sony Patent Filing: See the Concept

Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. quietly filed for this patent in 2019 but disclosed it three days ago

According to the Patentscope database that indexes the documents of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Japanese digital conglomerate Sony has considered Bitcoin (BTC) integration since 2019.

One more use case for Bitcoin (BTC): Sony introduces crypto-friendly betting tool

According to the description from Patentscope, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. is filing for a United States patent on an "e-sports betting platform."

Image via Patentscope

This instrument will allow users of computers and gaming consoles (Sony PlayStation, Microsoft, Nintendo and so on) to bet on "simulation" events.

For instance, e-sports enthusiasts will be able to bet on the winner of the game, the next player to virtually "die," etc. The system should support a wide range of payment methods:

Wagers may be pecuniary, e.g., money or bitcoin, or may be non-pecuniary, e.g., game assets, digital rights, and virtual currency.

That being said, Sony may accept not only Bitcoins (BTC), but also a variety of digital currencies, digital rights or in-game assets. Thus, the patent may also cover the red hot segment of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Not only Tesla: Corporations continue Bitcoin (BTC) experiments

Although Sony applied for this patent in November 2019, according to recently revealed details. Sony's engineer, Michael Chow, is mentioned as the "inventor" of this concept.

Holding Bitcoin (BTC) on the balance sheet is not the only way corporations are exploring the opportunities provided by the flagship cryptocurrency. As covered by U.Today previously, Microsoft experiments with a Bitcoin-based digital identity solution.

This instrument, named ION DID, is based on the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain, Sidetree protocol and Inter-Planetary File System (IPFS).