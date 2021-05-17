Bitcoin (BTC) Surprisingly Mentioned in Sony Patent Filing: See the Concept

News
Mon, 05/17/2021 - 15:10
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. quietly filed for this patent in 2019 but disclosed it three days ago
Bitcoin (BTC) Surprisingly Mentioned in Sony Patent Filing: See the Concept
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to the Patentscope database that indexes the documents of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Japanese digital conglomerate Sony has considered Bitcoin (BTC) integration since 2019.

One more use case for Bitcoin (BTC): Sony introduces crypto-friendly betting tool

According to the description from Patentscope, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. is filing for a United States patent on an "e-sports betting platform."

Sony applies for patent on Bitcoin-based betting tool
Image via Patentscope

This instrument will allow users of computers and gaming consoles (Sony PlayStation, Microsoft, Nintendo and so on) to bet on "simulation" events.

For instance, e-sports enthusiasts will be able to bet on the winner of the game, the next player to virtually "die," etc. The system should support a wide range of payment methods:

Wagers may be pecuniary, e.g., money or bitcoin, or may be non-pecuniary, e.g., game assets, digital rights, and virtual currency.

That being said, Sony may accept not only Bitcoins (BTC), but also a variety of digital currencies, digital rights or in-game assets. Thus, the patent may also cover the red hot segment of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Not only Tesla: Corporations continue Bitcoin (BTC) experiments

Although Sony applied for this patent in November 2019, according to recently revealed details. Sony's engineer, Michael Chow, is mentioned as the "inventor" of this concept.

Holding Bitcoin (BTC) on the balance sheet is not the only way corporations are exploring the opportunities provided by the flagship cryptocurrency. As covered by U.Today previously, Microsoft experiments with a Bitcoin-based digital identity solution.

Bitball Bitball

Related
Bitcoin-Based ID Solution by Microsoft: Pros and Cons According to IOTA's Developer

This instrument, named ION DID, is based on the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain, Sidetree protocol and Inter-Planetary File System (IPFS).

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Ark Breaks with Elon Musk on Bitcoin, Describing Tesla's U-Turn as "Misguided"
05/17/2021 - 17:55

Ark Breaks with Elon Musk on Bitcoin, Describing Tesla's U-Turn as "Misguided"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB and DOGE Price Analysis for May 17
05/17/2021 - 16:17

BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB and DOGE Price Analysis for May 17
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
article image Cardano Creator Wants to Help Elon Musk Fix Dogecoin
05/17/2021 - 16:01

Cardano Creator Wants to Help Elon Musk Fix Dogecoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img