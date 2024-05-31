Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reacts to US Macro Data

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin experienced little volatility following the release of key US economic data
    Fri, 31/05/2024 - 15:11
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reacts to US Macro Data
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index experienced a 0.25% uptick in April. The 12-month change was 2.75%, which is a three-year low. 

    Advertisement

    This is in line with analysts' expectations, which is why Bitcoin's reaction is somehow muted. The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $67,446 after failing to hold above the $68,000 level. 

    Jeroen Blokland, founder of the Blokland Smart Multi-Asset Fund, has suggested that the members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) should already start their rate-cutting engines. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reacts to US Macro Data
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reacts to US Macro Data
    Bitcoin (BTC) Rolls out Latest Core Update; What's New?
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Reveals Epic 344% Bitcoin Price Growth Prediction
    Ripple CTO Provides "Absolute Proof" He Is Not Satoshi

    However, former Federal Reserve Vice Chair Roger Ferguson has suggested that the Federal Reserve might hike rates again if inflation continues to persist. 

    If in fact inflation stays at 2.7%, maybe gets to 2.6% but doesn’t seem to be coming down, maybe it will be time to think about raising rates once again,” says former Federal Reserve Vice Chair Roger Ferguson.

    Related
    Thu, 05/30/2024 - 13:17
    Ripple CEO Calls for Clear US Crypto Regulation: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to the latest PCE report, medical care, housing, and travel remain the key drivers of inflation. 

    At the same time, consumer spending is already showing some signs of stress. It actually experienced a small decline if inflation was taken into account. 

    Capital Economics says that a 0.1% decline in real consumption was a real surprise. It has now decreased its GDP forecast to just 1.2%.  

    Related
    Wed, 05/29/2024 - 15:36
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Weighs in on Bitcoin's Dominance over Gold
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    "Our forecast for second-quarter consumption growth goes from 3.5% to only 2.1% .. [and] our forecast for second-quarter #GDP growth, which was as high as 2.7% a couple of weeks ago, is now only 1.2%."

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Federal Reserve
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Colossal $2.53 Billion Bitcoin Withdrawal Stuns Major Exchanges
    May 31, 2024 - 15:17
    Colossal $2.53 Billion Bitcoin Withdrawal Stuns Major Exchanges
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Dogwifhat (WIF) Amid Top Gainers in Past Week
    May 31, 2024 - 15:17
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Dogwifhat (WIF) Amid Top Gainers in Past Week
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Brand New Bitcoin Use Case Hinted at by Gabor Gurbacs: Details
    May 31, 2024 - 15:17
    Brand New Bitcoin Use Case Hinted at by Gabor Gurbacs: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Sponsors and Engages in Consensus 2024 by CoinDesk
    Blockchain Life 2024 to Take Place in Dubai at the Peak of the Bull Run
    CARV brings on Animoca Brands as strategic investor and node operator
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Colossal $2.53 Billion Bitcoin Withdrawal Stuns Major Exchanges
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Dogwifhat (WIF) Amid Top Gainers in Past Week
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reacts to US Macro Data
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD