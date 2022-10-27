SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for October 27

Original U.Today article

Which altcoins are likely to keep bull run going?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls keep controlling the situation on the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 3.11%.

On the daily chart, Solana (SOL) has entered the bullish zone after the breakout of the vital $30 mark. At the moment, one should pay attention to the $32 mark.

If the bar closes above it, growth may continue to the nearest resistance zone around $34.

SOL is trading at $31.74 at press time.

MATIC/USD

MATIC could not follow the growth of the market, going down by 0.28% over the last 24 hours.

MATIC is not looking as bullish as Solana (SOL) as the price keeps trading in a wide range. At the moment, the rate has reached the interim resistance at $0.9413. If the volume rises or at least remains on the same level, the breakout of the mentioned mark could lead to an upward move to $0.9849.

MATIC is trading at $0.9393 at press time.