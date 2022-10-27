SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for October 27

Bulls keep controlling the situation on the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.
SOL/USD
Solana (SOL) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 3.11%.
On the daily chart, Solana (SOL) has entered the bullish zone after the breakout of the vital $30 mark. At the moment, one should pay attention to the $32 mark.
If the bar closes above it, growth may continue to the nearest resistance zone around $34.
SOL is trading at $31.74 at press time.
MATIC/USD
MATIC could not follow the growth of the market, going down by 0.28% over the last 24 hours.
MATIC is not looking as bullish as Solana (SOL) as the price keeps trading in a wide range. At the moment, the rate has reached the interim resistance at $0.9413. If the volume rises or at least remains on the same level, the breakout of the mentioned mark could lead to an upward move to $0.9849.
MATIC is trading at $0.9393 at press time.