Original U.Today article

SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for October 27

Thu, 10/27/2022 - 14:52
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which altcoins are likely to keep bull run going?
SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for October 27
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls keep controlling the situation on the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 3.11%.

SOL/USD chart by Trading View

On the daily chart, Solana (SOL) has entered the bullish zone after the breakout of the vital $30 mark. At the moment, one should pay attention to the $32 mark.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 26

If the bar closes above it, growth may continue to the nearest resistance zone around $34.

SOL is trading at $31.74 at press time.

MATIC/USD

MATIC could not follow the growth of the market, going down by 0.28% over the last 24 hours.

MATIC/USD chart by TradingView

MATIC is not looking as bullish as Solana (SOL) as the price keeps trading in a wide range. At the moment, the rate has reached the interim resistance at $0.9413. If the volume rises or at least remains on the same level, the breakout of the mentioned mark could lead to an upward move to $0.9849.

MATIC is trading at $0.9393 at press time.

#Matic price prediction #SOL price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ripple CEO Makes Fun of Coinbase CEO's Speech, Here's What Happened
10/27/2022 - 15:03
Ripple CEO Makes Fun of Coinbase CEO's Speech, Here's What Happened
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Polygon (MATIC) Now Supported by BitPay: Details
10/27/2022 - 14:42
Polygon (MATIC) Now Supported by BitPay: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image LUNA Tax Burn Now Supported by Bitfinex: Details
10/27/2022 - 14:31
LUNA Tax Burn Now Supported by Bitfinex: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan