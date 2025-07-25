Bitcoin (BTC) Not Capitulating: 3 Massive Reasons Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The recent collapse of Bitcoin from its consolidation range may seem concerning on the surface, but the underlying data paints a very different picture. In a larger bullish trend, this move is a rotation-led correction rather than a surrender. When critical metrics are analyzed objectively, the panic selling narrative just is not true.

As of right now, Bitcoin has a risk index of zero, according to market risk models. This suggests that market participants are far from experiencing the feelings of exhilaration or overheating that are frequently connected to significant tops or panic-induced dumps. Sell-offs in these low-risk situations have historically been brief and frequently followed by new accumulation.

Not overly leveraged

There are no indications of irrational exuberance being flushed out, and investors are not overly leveraged. Nothing in the technical or on-chain data points to overheating, even though Bitcoin saw a steep 2% decline that brought it to about $115,500. With the RSI cooling to 66, overbought pressure has been eliminated.

The recent increase in sell volume, on the other hand, seems to be more rotational than panic-driven, which is consistent with strategic rebalancing as opposed to surrender. The fact that funding rates are neutral and open interest stays constant further indicates that the correction is orderly.

The long-term bullish structure of Bitcoin is unaffected above all. In addition to staying well above its 50-day moving average, Bitcoin has not broken any significant support levels. The early May upward trend is still in place, and the correction of today is entirely consistent with a larger higher-lows higher-highs pattern.

Bitcoin's correction

It is possible that the short-term descending triangle's breakdown was only a prelude to a bullish continuation and fakeout. From a distance, this appears to be a market rotation rather than a breakdown. Bitcoin is still in a strong upward trend, with no indications of widespread panic overheating or structural failure. This is a chance for smart money to position themselves before the next leg higher — not a signal to sell.