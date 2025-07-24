Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market might have entered a correction phase, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is coming back to the local support of $117,465. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a test of the $117,000 mark by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is rather more bearish than bullish.

If the candle closes near the bar low, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $115,226 support level.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC has once again bounced off the resistance of $119,482. If the bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a decline to the nearest level of $112,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $118,360 at press time.