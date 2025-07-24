Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 24

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 24/07/2025 - 15:33
    Has drop of Bitcoin (BTC) started yet?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market might have entered a correction phase, according to CoinStats.

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is coming back to the local support of $117,465. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a test of the $117,000 mark by tomorrow.

    On the longer time frame, the situation is rather more bearish than bullish. 

    If the candle closes near the bar low, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $115,226 support level.

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC has once again bounced off the resistance of $119,482. If the bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a decline to the nearest level of $112,000.

    Bitcoin is trading at $118,360 at press time.

