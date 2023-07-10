Bitcoin (BTC) May Hit $50,000 by Year’s End and $120,000 By 2025: Standard Chartered

Mon, 07/10/2023 - 09:56
article image
Yuri Molchan
Multinational British bank expects Bitcoin to hit $120,000 in less than two years
Bitcoin (BTC) May Hit $50,000 by Year’s End and $120,000 By 2025: Standard Chartered
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Reuters has shared that major international British bank Standard Chartered has forecast that by the end of this year, the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin may succeed in reaching the $50,000 level. As for higher peaks, the bank's analysts expect BTC to hit as high as $120,000 by the end of next year — 2024.

The bank believes, according to the article, that a potential rise in BTC's price may drive Bitcoin miners to begin stocking up more of the coins they mint.

In April this year, the bank released a BTC forecast for next year, where it claimed that another "crypto winter" was over.

Overall, since the start of the year, Bitcoin has grown by 83%, dwarfing the growth of the Nasdaq Composite index.

As the Standard Chartered forecast came out, the number of new Bitcoin wallets is on the rise once again, according to crypto analyst Ali Martinez. He added that a stable rise in the number of new wallets may trigger BTC price spikes.

Another popular analyst, Michael van de Poppe, tweeted that he expects Bitcoin to make a correction before it continues rising. Bitcoin will probably start "taking lows at the range low here to grab liquidity," adding a screenshot of a BTC chart to his tweet.

Related
Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Urges to Buy BTC After This Revelation

At the time of this writing, the leading digital currency is changing hands at $30,153 after it slipped from above the $31,000 level last week.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aim to Punish Bears, Santiment Reveals Secret Sauce
07/10/2023 - 11:53
XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aim to Punish Bears, Santiment Reveals Secret Sauce
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Be at Sell-off Risk, Here's Reason
07/10/2023 - 11:22
Trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Be at Sell-off Risk, Here's Reason
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image ETH Goes up in Flames: Dive into Fiery Depths of Ethereum's 'Fire Sale'
07/10/2023 - 10:50
ETH Goes up in Flames: Dive into Fiery Depths of Ethereum's 'Fire Sale'
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan