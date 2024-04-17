Bitcoin (BTC) Leaving Exchanges En Masse, What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is experiencing a major shift, with reports of massive Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals from exchanges. The withdrawals, representing a record high since January 2023, have ignited concerns from investors, prompting questions about what’s happening.

Bitcoin’s exodus unveiled

In a series of posts on X, CryptoQuant, an on-chain analysis platform, explained that the withdrawals suggest an accumulation period for Bitcoin. This is because it comes on the heels of a recent 10% decline for the world’s leading cryptocurrency. However, current metrics reflect a cooling market, implying that prices may rise soon.

CryptoQuant noted in its analysis that the surge in Bitcoin withdrawals could be attributed to preparations for the upcoming Bitcoin halving. According to the platform, this trend is typically connected with higher holdings in anticipation of future price increases. As investors prepare for anticipated market disruptions, the rise in withdrawals is an indicator of a changing market perspective.

🧵 #Bitcoin withdrawals from exchanges reached their highest level since Jan 2023, indicating a significant accumulation phase.



Also, recent metrics show a cooled-off market post a 10% decline last week, suggesting potential for a price increase.



See our analyst's insights ⬇️ — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) April 17, 2024

Meanwhile, there has been a notable reduction in leveraged trading activity on the crypto market. Open Interest in derivatives markets is reported to have fallen from $18 billion to $14.2 billion. Analysts interpret this situation as a positive sign for the market, as it follows a period of high trading activity.

Furthermore, Bitcoin's entry into the support zone of the Short-Term Holder Spent Output Profit Ratio (STH SOPR) supports the idea of a potential purchasing opportunity. Historically, this phase comes just before the price rises.

Bitcoin’s price movement

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $63,000, up by a minimal 0.49% increase within the last 24 hours. The market cap also increased by 0.47% to $1.2 trillion, while trading volume decreased by 19% to $36.7 billion. This disparity between price movement and trading volume highlights the complexities of present market conditions.

In an earlier U.Today report, Bitcoin skeptic Peter Schiff highlights $60,000 as a crucial support level for Bitcoin. He stated that a decisive break below this threshold could establish a "triple top" pattern, paving the way for a decline to $20,000.