Bitcoin (BTC) Hashrate Soaring Through Roof

Wed, 05/03/2023 - 15:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin network reached significant milestone as its hashrate soars to an all-time high of 440.71 exahashes per second (EH/s)
Bitcoin (BTC) Hashrate Soaring Through Roof
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Bitcoin (BTC) hashrate is climbing to new heights, recently reaching a record of 440.71 exahashes per second (EH/s), according to BTC.com data. The fact that it is now approaching half a terahash shows cryptocurrency's growing strength and resilience.

This impressive leap from 272 EH/s at the beginning of the year serves as an essential indicator of growing computing power fueling the Bitcoin network, securing the backbone of the blockchain.

Crypto influencer Quinten François expressed his astonishment at the skyrocketing hashrate on Twitter, speculating that major players or even entire nations could be setting up mining operations from behind the curtain.

Alongside the surging hashrate, Bitcoin's mining difficulty conquered new peaks, reaching a record high last month. This achievement signals the network's impressive ability to endure significant fluctuations and emerge stronger.

Related
Cardano's (ADA) Next Price Target Will Surprise You
The hashrate acts as a crucial yardstick for assessing the health of the Bitcoin network, displaying the total computational power being harnessed to mine and process transactions.

A higher hashrate indicates increased miner participation, leading to a more secure network.

It is worth mentioning that the Bitcoin price often follows the rhythm of the hashrate in the long run. However, the relationship is not always perfectly in sync as market fluctuations and external factors can influence the price independently of the hashrate.

Nevertheless, the soaring hashrate signals that the network is attracting more investors and major players.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Polygon (MATIC) up 5% as New Developer Tool Goes Live: Details
05/03/2023 - 15:30
Polygon (MATIC) up 5% as New Developer Tool Goes Live: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Pro-XRP Lawyer Thinks Bitcoin (BTC) Might Reach $100K, But There's a Catch
05/03/2023 - 15:00
Pro-XRP Lawyer Thinks Bitcoin (BTC) Might Reach $100K, But There's a Catch
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB Whales Grab 33.4 Billion Shiba Inu Within 30 Minutes On the Dip
05/03/2023 - 14:57
SHIB Whales Grab 33.4 Billion Shiba Inu Within 30 Minutes On the Dip
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan