    Bitcoin (BTC) Godzilla Statement Issued by Michael Saylor

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Michael Saylor makes bullish Bitcoin statement at BTC Prague
    Sat, 15/06/2024 - 13:19
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy chairman and a Bitcoin advocate, has made a bold declaration that Bitcoin is the "Godzilla" poised to revolutionize and potentially dismantle the existing fiat financial models. This is the latest in his rounds of support for the world’s largest crypto asset.

    Speaking at the BTC Prague event, Saylor emphasized Bitcoin's growing adoption and extraordinary performance as key factors in this transformation.

    Saylor's vision of Bitcoin

    Saylor passionately argued that Bitcoin would render obsolete all existing financial and political models, fundamentally reshaping the systems that have been in place for millennia. 

    He stated, “All your models will be destroyed, your political models, everything we learned over 10,000 years.”

    The MicroStrategy chairman criticized modern statisticians who attempt to make financial projections using outdated methods. He compared them to medieval warriors using bows, arrows, chariots and elephants in a battle against an adversary equipped with explosives, aircraft and other advanced weaponry.

    In Saylor's view, Bitcoin represents this sophisticated and disruptive force in the financial sector. According to him, the current financial system stands no fighting chance to resist the impending change that is certain to occur.

    Saylor has consistently advocated that investors explore Bitcoin by adopting a disciplined approach to investment. While highlighting the pros, the MicroStrategy chairman warns against the pitfalls of trying to time the market or making large, speculative bets.

    Saylor advocates understanding of Bitcoin

    According to Saylor, a true understanding of Bitcoin's potential reveals its capacity to disrupt and destroy conventional financial models. He maintained that Bitcoin is the groundbreaking force in the financial industry, likening its impact to a powerful and unstoppable entity.

    In a recent post on X after Bitcoin surged to $71,000, Saylor, using an AI-generated photo of a bee inside a beehive with a Bitcoin mascot inside it, urged investors to “Join the Swarm.” It is a subtle reference to aligning with the rapidly growing global community of BTC believers and holders.

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

