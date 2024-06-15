Advertisement
AD

    XRP vs. Dogecoin: Who Tops Market?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    As this scenario unfolds, movements of XRP and Dogecoin are closely watched
    Sat, 15/06/2024 - 10:54
    XRP vs. Dogecoin: Who Tops Market?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Recently, the spotlight has turned to two major cryptocurrencies: XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE), as they vie for positions in the market capitalization rankings.

    Advertisement

    According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP currently holds the seventh spot in the market ranking, boasting a market capitalization of $26.62 billion. This digital asset runs on the XRP Ledger — an open-source public decentralized layer-1 blockchain that has hosted over 1,000 projects, processed over 2.8 billion transactions since 2012 and supports over five million active wallets via a network of over 120 validators.

    Hot on its heels is the dog-themed cryptocurrency and the first parody coin, Dogecoin, which has carved out its niche in the crypto community. Dogecoin takes eighth place in the crypto rankings, with a market capitalization of $19.77 billion. Initially created as a joke, Dogecoin has become a serious contender on the crypto market.

    CoinMarketCap
    Crypto Market Rankings, Courtesy: CoinMarketCap

    Currently, the difference in the market capitalizations of both cryptocurrencies is over $7 billion, which remains significant. Given current market conditions, it might take a significant move for Dogecoin to be able to successfully upturn XRP and rank as the seventh largest cryptocurrency.

    Related
    Wed, 06/07/2023 - 10:37
    XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices Jump, Here's What Led Significantly to Market Recovery
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As the scenario unfolds, price movements of XRP and Dogecoin will be closely watched. Will Dogecoin overtake XRP, or will XRP maintain its lead in the crypto market rankings? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the race is on, and the crypto community is here for it.

    Surprises are common on the crypto market, and the rankings of XRP and Dogecoin could shift rapidly based on market sentiment, regulatory news, technological advancements and macroeconomic factors. The market is keeping a close watch on these developments to gauge the price trajectories of these digital assets.

    XRP and Dogecoin are currently trading lower as cryptocurrencies fall approaching the weekend, with Bitcoin continuing its recent plunge. At the time of writing, DOGE had fallen 4.14% in the previous 24 hours to $0.136. However, XRP rose 0.02% in the last 24 hours to $0.479.

    #Dogecoin #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Bitcoin Whales Go Insane, Unloading $4.1 Billion in BTC as Price Crashes 9%
    Jun 15, 2024 - 10:49
    Bitcoin Whales Go Insane, Unloading $4.1 Billion in BTC as Price Crashes 9%
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Ripple Gets Epic Clap Back From SEC in Latest Terraform Labs Citation
    Jun 15, 2024 - 10:49
    Ripple Gets Epic Clap Back From SEC in Latest Terraform Labs Citation
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    related image BTC Price Dropping — Who's Actually Selling Bitcoin?
    Jun 15, 2024 - 10:49
    BTC Price Dropping — Who's Actually Selling Bitcoin?
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Kadena Announces Partnership with Lurk Lab to Build ZK Bridge
    Artemis: Redefining the Future of Commerce with a Decentralized Marketplace
    Stage Raises $2.4M to Revolutionize the Future of Music
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP vs. Dogecoin: Who Tops Market?
    Bitcoin Whales Go Insane, Unloading $4.1 Billion in BTC as Price Crashes 9%
    Ripple Gets Epic Clap Back From SEC in Latest Terraform Labs Citation
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD