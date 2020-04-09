U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Chainlink (LINK) Have Most Active Developer Communities on GitHub

Thu, 04/09/2020 - 17:31
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Chainlink (LINK) lead the pack of the top cryptocurrencies when it comes to their GitHub activity
According to data published by the crypto analytics platform Santiment, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Chainlink (LINK) are the leading cryptocurrencies when it comes to the activity of their developer communities on GitHub.  

The metric includes a slew of GitHub contributions, including comments, wiki edits, and, of course, pubic repositories. 

Bitcoin boasts consistent development progress  

GitHub commits, which represent each change in the public repository of a certain open-source project, are one of the metrics that help evaluate crypto projects.   

Santiment notes that Bitcoin stands out among the rest of the top cryptocurrencies because of its consistent growth in development over the past four years.           

Back in May 2019, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey introduced Square Crypto, the spin-off his publicly-traded company that hires full-time programmers who contribute to the Bitcoin ecosystem. In 2020, it launched a grant program and started the development of the Lightning Development Kit (LDK).      

Litecoin (LTC) trails behind other top coins

Meanwhile, Litecoin (LTC) is lagging behind other top cryptocurrencies singled out by Santiment big time.

Back in August, tongues were waggling that the seventh biggest cryptocurrency had been abandoned by developers due to its abysmal GitHub numbers. 

However, Lee refuted these rumors by explaining that Litecoin would simply integrate Bitcoin's updates because their codebases are very similar.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

