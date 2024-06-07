Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Bears Should Prepare Themselves

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin hiding something from bears, and it's great for bulls
    Fri, 7/06/2024 - 13:43
    Bitcoin (BTC) Bears Should Prepare Themselves
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin bears might be in danger as open interest on the shorts' side is slowly climbing up on a par with the spot buying volume. Such a divergence quite often leads to short squeezes which, in the case of Bitcoin, will most likely lead to a breakthrough and a move toward $100,000. 

    Advertisement

    Spot Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) is the first thing to notice. On the spot market, this metric displays the total net buying or selling. In this instance, there is a growing spot buy delta, and the Spot CVD is leading with the price. According to this, the recent upswing in Bitcoin prices is being driven by the spot market. Put simply, as more people purchase Bitcoin on the spot market, the price rises.

    BTCUSD
    BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

    Perpetual contracts, on the other hand, provide a slightly different narrative. Futures traders may be feeling pessimistic as the Perp CVD is dropping more than the price. Furthermore, there is a rise in perp selling. This implies that while there is buying pressure on the spot market, the futures market is more likely to be selling.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Shuts Down XRP Abandonment Speculation
    Ripple CTO Shuts Down XRP Abandonment Speculation
    Meme Coin Crashes 85% Due to Insider Selling
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hidden Disaster Incoming? XRP Reaches Turning Point: What's Next? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Path to Victory?
    Major US Crypto Exchange Wants to Raise $100 Million Before IPO

    Buying on the spot market appears to be the primary driver of the recent price surge on Bitcoin. A rising Spot CVD in tandem with the price suggests a high level of buying interest.

    Related
    Thu, 06/06/2024 - 20:01
    Major US Crypto Exchange Wants to Raise $100 Million Before IPO
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Negative futures market action: Notwithstanding the futures market (perps) exhibiting bearish sentiment, with a falling Perp CVD and growing selling pressure.

    The growing spot buy delta indicates that there may be buying momentum. If you are a spot trader looking to buy or hold Bitcoin, this might be encouraging.

    Futures market: The declining Perp CVD suggests bearish sentiment, which may indicate caution for those who trade futures. Selling is the prevailing trend on the futures market, which may cause price adjustments or higher volatility.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Litecoin (LTC) Outperforms Ethereum (ETH) as Transactions Hit New High
    Jun 07, 2024 - 13:37
    Litecoin (LTC) Outperforms Ethereum (ETH) as Transactions Hit New High
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image 25 Million XRP Push From Binance, Another Whale Sell-off?
    Jun 07, 2024 - 13:37
    25 Million XRP Push From Binance, Another Whale Sell-off?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image 8 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Jun 07, 2024 - 13:37
    8 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon, OORT, Ammocrypt, & Sunrise Hosted 1,000+ Founders, Builders, Investors during Consensus 2024
    BEVM Visionary Builders (BVB) Program Launches a 60 Million Ecosystem Incentives Program
    B2BinPay v20 – Boosted Capabilities with TRX Staking and Expanded Blockchain Support
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Bears Should Prepare Themselves
    Litecoin (LTC) Outperforms Ethereum (ETH) as Transactions Hit New High
    25 Million XRP Push From Binance, Another Whale Sell-off?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD