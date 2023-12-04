Advertisement
Bitcoin (BTC) at $50,000 Surely Next Target, But One Thing Is Missing

Arman Shirinyan
While Bitcoin's impressive breakthrough opens up path toward $50,000, rally needs one more thing
Mon, 12/04/2023 - 09:23
Bitcoin (BTC) at $50,000 Surely Next Target, But One Thing Is Missing
Bitcoin has ascended past the $40,000 mark for the first time since late April of 2022. This milestone achievement, seen as Bitcoin closed the weekend on a high note, has many speculating that $50,000 is the cryptocurrency's next logical price target. However, much of the crypto community's attention is fixed on the ETF confirmation dates, which could potentially lead Bitcoin's climb to $50,000.

The market has been voraciously absorbing the positive sentiment, as indicated by Bitcoin's decisive breakout at $41,000, a resistance level that had previously acted as a significant barrier. Observing the chart, the price action has not only breached this level but has also established it as a potential new support zone. 

However, there lies a conspicuous absence in this market rally — the approval of a Bitcoin ETF, which many investors are eyeing as the main propellant for sustained market growth. The sanctioning of a Bitcoin ETF is anticipated to usher in a new era of institutional investment, providing a safer and more regulated vehicle for traditional investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin

Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally "Feels Different," Top Money Manager Says

Despite the ETF's pending approval, the industry is not solely reliant on it. The intrinsic indicators suggest that the crypto market is entering a bullish phase, independent of external catalysts. The moving averages on the chart display a golden cross, where shorter-term moving averages cross above longer-term ones, a classical bullish sign in technical analysis that also shows the presence of extremely high momentum on the market.

While the approval of a Bitcoin ETF could indeed serve as a significant boost to Bitcoin's value, the current market dynamics and technical indicators suggest strong bullish sentiment. Bitcoin's breakthrough above $41,000, combined with the golden cross observed in the moving averages and heightened trading volume, underscores a market that is gathering momentum on its own merits.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

