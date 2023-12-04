Bitcoin (BTC) at $50,000 Surely Next Target, But One Thing Is Missing

Bitcoin has ascended past the $40,000 mark for the first time since late April of 2022. This milestone achievement, seen as Bitcoin closed the weekend on a high note, has many speculating that $50,000 is the cryptocurrency's next logical price target. However, much of the crypto community's attention is fixed on the ETF confirmation dates, which could potentially lead Bitcoin's climb to $50,000.

The market has been voraciously absorbing the positive sentiment, as indicated by Bitcoin's decisive breakout at $41,000, a resistance level that had previously acted as a significant barrier. Observing the chart, the price action has not only breached this level but has also established it as a potential new support zone.

🥳 #Bitcoin has risen back above $40K for the first time since April 28, 2022, as the weekend is coming to a close in celebratory fashion. #FUD & #FOMO toward the ongoing #ETF confirmation dates will dictate whether $50K arrives sooner rather than later. https://t.co/ajHJOyBe2m pic.twitter.com/1dCsxaUxY3 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) December 3, 2023

However, there lies a conspicuous absence in this market rally — the approval of a Bitcoin ETF, which many investors are eyeing as the main propellant for sustained market growth. The sanctioning of a Bitcoin ETF is anticipated to usher in a new era of institutional investment, providing a safer and more regulated vehicle for traditional investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin.

Despite the ETF's pending approval, the industry is not solely reliant on it. The intrinsic indicators suggest that the crypto market is entering a bullish phase, independent of external catalysts. The moving averages on the chart display a golden cross, where shorter-term moving averages cross above longer-term ones, a classical bullish sign in technical analysis that also shows the presence of extremely high momentum on the market.

While the approval of a Bitcoin ETF could indeed serve as a significant boost to Bitcoin's value, the current market dynamics and technical indicators suggest strong bullish sentiment. Bitcoin's breakthrough above $41,000, combined with the golden cross observed in the moving averages and heightened trading volume, underscores a market that is gathering momentum on its own merits.