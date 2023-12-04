Unstoppable Rally: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Finally Surpasses $40,000

The price of Bitcoin has soared yet again, reaching a new 2023 peak of $41,522 on the Bitstamp exchange. This resurgence marks a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency, which has seen a tumultuous journey over the past year.

Analysts attribute this rally to several key factors, including regulatory developments and market dynamics, painting a picture of a maturing crypto landscape.

The key reasons behind the surge

As reported by Bloomberg, Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia Pty, highlights two major factors: the potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF by the SEC and anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2024.

Su Yen Chia, co-founder of the Asia Crypto Alliance, notes that recent enforcement actions against dubious practices in the crypto world have instilled a sense of confidence among investors.

As reported by U.Today, Mike Novogratz predicted that the Binance settlement would be positive for the industry.

Short sellers keep getting punished

The soaring price of Bitcoin has had a dramatic impact on market positions, leading to significant liquidations, according to CoinGlass data.

In just one hour, the market saw liquidations totaling $32.06 million, predominantly in short positions.

This trend continued over longer time frames, with 4-hour, 12-hour, and 24-hour liquidations amounting to $72.94 million, $143.24 million, and $184.73 million, respectively.

The majority of these liquidations were short positions, reflecting the unexpected strength of the Bitcoin rally. This phenomenon was observed across various exchanges, with Binance, OKX, and Bitmex reporting high rates of short liquidations.