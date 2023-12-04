Advertisement
AD

Unstoppable Rally: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Finally Surpasses $40,000

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin's price has soared past $40,000. The rally is fueled by regulatory optimism and market dynamics
Mon, 12/04/2023 - 05:36
Unstoppable Rally: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Finally Surpasses $40,000
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The price of Bitcoin has soared yet again, reaching a new 2023 peak of $41,522 on the Bitstamp exchange. This resurgence marks a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency, which has seen a tumultuous journey over the past year. 

Advertisement

Analysts attribute this rally to several key factors, including regulatory developments and market dynamics, painting a picture of a maturing crypto landscape.

The key reasons behind the surge 

As reported by Bloomberg, Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia Pty, highlights two major factors: the potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF by the SEC and anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2024.

Related
Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally "Feels Different," Top Money Manager Says

Su Yen Chia, co-founder of the Asia Crypto Alliance, notes that recent enforcement actions against dubious practices in the crypto world have instilled a sense of confidence among investors.

As reported by U.Today, Mike Novogratz predicted that the Binance settlement would be positive for the industry. 

Short sellers keep getting punished 

The soaring price of Bitcoin has had a dramatic impact on market positions, leading to significant liquidations, according to CoinGlass data.  

In just one hour, the market saw liquidations totaling $32.06 million, predominantly in short positions. 

This trend continued over longer time frames, with 4-hour, 12-hour, and 24-hour liquidations amounting to $72.94 million, $143.24 million, and $184.73 million, respectively. 

The majority of these liquidations were short positions, reflecting the unexpected strength of the Bitcoin rally. This phenomenon was observed across various exchanges, with Binance, OKX, and Bitmex reporting high rates of short liquidations. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Nears Key Resistance: Double Top Formation
2023/12/04 05:58
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Nears Key Resistance: Double Top Formation
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally "Feels Different," Top Money Manager Says
2023/12/04 05:58
Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally "Feels Different," Top Money Manager Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Price Analysis for December 3
2023/12/04 05:58
SHIB Price Analysis for December 3
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Unstoppable Rally: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Finally Surpasses $40,000
Unstoppable Rally: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Finally Surpasses $40,000
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Nears Key Resistance: Double Top Formation
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Nears Key Resistance: Double Top Formation
Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally "Feels Different," Top Money Manager Says
Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally "Feels Different," Top Money Manager Says
SHIB Price Analysis for December 3
SHIB Price Analysis for December 3
Is Bitcoin ETF Only First Step? Franklin Templeton CEO Predicts Tokenization
Is Bitcoin ETF Only First Step? Franklin Templeton CEO Predicts Tokenization
Shiba Inu Sets Fire to Over Half Billion SHIB, Weekly Burn Rate Up 961%
Shiba Inu Sets Fire to Over Half Billion SHIB, Weekly Burn Rate Up 961%
DOGE Price Analysis for December 3
DOGE Price Analysis for December 3
Bitcoin (BTC) Price on Brink of $40,000 as Max Keiser Predicts New Record High
Bitcoin (BTC) Price on Brink of $40,000 as Max Keiser Predicts New Record High
Cardano Not Listed in Top of Chains More Decentralized Than Ethereum: Here's Why
Cardano Not Listed in Top of Chains More Decentralized Than Ethereum: Here's Why
'I Quit Job, Sold House and Aped Into Bitcoin': Ex-Binance CEO CZ Reveals Success Secret
'I Quit Job, Sold House and Aped Into Bitcoin': Ex-Binance CEO CZ Reveals Success Secret
Show all
Advertisement
AD