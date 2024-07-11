Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin (BTC) 400% surge ahead? History says yes
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 8:18
    Bitcoin (BTC) 400% Surge Ahead? History Says Yes
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin has a history of making extremely volatile moves after entering a period of consolidation. History shows that BTC had a quarterly close pivot after every single consolidation phase.

    Based on the chart that displays the quarterly price movement of Bitcoin since 2010, it is evident that significant price fluctuations usually occur after periods of consolidation. Following some relative stability, Bitcoin saw a huge increase in value at the beginning of 2013 — it went from about $16 to $739 in a matter of quarters.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In 2015 and 2017 occurred a similar pattern of consolidation around $230, followed by a spike to almost $20,000 by the end of 2017. Prior to soaring to over $60,000 in early 2021, Bitcoin more recently stabilized around the $10,000 mark in late 2020. As we observe Bitcoin currently trading at $58,000, following yet another phase of consolidation, past patterns point to the possibility of another spike. 

    With an emphasis on the previous few months, the second chart offers a closer look at Bitcoin's daily price fluctuations. The exponential moving averages (EMAs) 50, 100 and 200 are displayed on this chart. Recently, the price of Bitcoin found support at the 200 EMA, suggesting that a bottom may be forming.

    Given that Bitcoin is now trading above the 100 EMA, the recent rebound from this level suggests a bullish outlook. The daily chart also shows that the volume decreased during the downtrend and increased as the price started to rise. This volume pattern frequently shows the start of a fresh upward trend and the conclusion of a bearish phase. Based on the two charts' past quarterly fluctuations and current daily activity, it appears that Bitcoin is ready for yet another big move.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

