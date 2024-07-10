Advertisement
    Here's When German Government Might Stop Its Bitcoin Selling Spree

    Alex Dovbnya
    Here's when selling spree by German government might come to end
    Wed, 10/07/2024 - 14:53
    Here's When German Government Might Stop Its Bitcoin Selling Spree
    The German government has already lost its Bitcoin billionaire status, according to data provided by popular blockchain analytics platform Arkham Intelligence.

    It recently made another series of transfers to major cryptocurrency exchanges totaling more than $117 million worth of BTC.

    After its relentless selling spree that has been happening over the past few weeks, the German government now owns less than a third of the coins that were originally confiscated from one of the infamous operators of the movie2k.to exchange.

    Biggest Bitcoin Transfers Ever Recorded by German Government
    In January, the Saxon State Criminal Police Office announced a massive confiscation of a whopping 50,000 Bitcoins. This massive sum, which was worth more than $2 billion at the time of confiscation, made Germany one of the top holders of Bitcoin among governments.

    Germany started its massive Bitcoin selling spree in early June, causing panic among traders and investors.

    Here’s What’s Happening to Huge Bitcoin Sales Now, Samson Mow Unveils
    The selling spree has naturally attracted a lot of criticism within the cryptocurrency community. Joana Cotar, an independent member of the German parliament, recently urged Michael Kretschmer, minister president at the government of Saxony, as well as some other German government officials, to quit selling Bitcoin, highlighting its diversification properties and other positive qualities.

    However, Saxony, a state in the eastern part of Germany, might not have a choice since assets seized from criminals are supposed to be liquidated.

    The good news? The relentless selling spree is unlikely to last for long. According to Bitcoin evangelist Alessandro Ottaviani, the state is expected to stop liquidating its cryptocurrency holdings this July. "This will likely be done with selling by the end of the week or latest by the beginning of next week," he wrote on the X social media platform.

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

