    '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow Delivers Epic Bitcoin Whale Stat

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Samson Mow reveals $720 million BTC whale accumulation, hinting at bullish confidence amid Bitcoin price turbulence
    Wed, 10/07/2024 - 15:44
    Cover image via youtu.be
    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has been experiencing a real roller coaster in recent days, with last week's substantial drop of more than 15% leading to even more uncertain swings. 

    Thus, the major cryptocurrency has experienced a significant fall in recent days, dropping from $64,000 to just under $54,000 in five days. This was followed by attempts by buyers to recoup the decline.

    Article image
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    However, despite recapturing the $59,000 mark, it has not been able to hold that price consistently. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $58,465, which nevertheless represents a 6.5% recovery since the beginning of the week.

    In the context of these market fluctuations, Samson Mow, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency industry and proponent of the $1 million BTC, has noticed notable Bitcoin whale activity.

    Bitfinex whale story

    Mow claims that since mid-June, "whales" on the Bitfinex exchange have purchased nearly 12,000 BTC. Based on current prices, this accumulation represents an investment of about $720 million. Activity of this magnitude may indicate a high level of confidence and demand among large investors.

    It is important that this is Bitfinex data, because in addition to being a major cryptocurrency exchange, it is one of the oldest, having been operating on the market since 2012. Activity on Bitfinex is closely monitored by experts, as large amounts of BTC often appear there, influencing overall market trends.

    In addition, Bitfinex was one of the first professional platforms built for cryptocurrency trading, which means that many old-timer whales who have experienced a lot in crypto reside here, and their activity can say a lot about the mood of the most influential market participants.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

