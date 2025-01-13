Advertisement
    Satoshi's First Move: 16 Years of Bitcoin's Legacy

    
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This historic moment occurred at block 170
    Mon, 13/01/2025 - 12:22
    

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    
    

    On Jan. 12, 2009, a groundbreaking milestone occurred that would forever change the landscape of digital finance. Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator(s), performed the first peer-to-peer (P2P) transaction on the Bitcoin network.

    This historic moment at block 170 saw Satoshi transfer 10 BTC to computer scientist Hal Finney, making him the recipient of the Bitcoin first transaction. As was common in the early days, the transaction cost 0 BTC.

    This first transaction came three days after the first open-source Bitcoin client was released online. On Jan. 9, 2009, Satoshi Nakamoto released version 0.1 of the Bitcoin software. Finney was one of the first Bitcoin users, installing the software and participating in talks that would improve Bitcoin.

    On Jan. 10, 2009, Finney made history with the first-ever Bitcoin-related tweet: "running Bitcoin."

    The Genesis Block, also known as Block 0, was mined by Satoshi Nakamoto on Jan. 3, 2009. Similar to subsequent Bitcoin blocks, it rewarded 50 BTC, but this can never be spent.

    16 years on

    Finney received 10 BTC from Satoshi, which would have been worth zero dollars in 2009. Depending on market conditions, the same amount of Bitcoin today may be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

    Sixteen years later, Bitcoin has evolved into a global financial phenomenon with a current market valuation of about $1.84 trillion.

    
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Epic Statement Resurfaces as Bitcoin Clocks 16
    Sat, 01/04/2025 - 13:25
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Epic Statement Resurfaces as Bitcoin Clocks 16
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    At the time of writing, BTC was down 1.45% in the last 24 hours to $92,560 after setting all-time highs of $108,268 on Dec. 17.

    As regards the Bitcoin price, on the macroeconomic front, this week will give investors a clearer picture of the state of the economy following a blowout jobs report last week that sent equities falling. The stronger-than-expected nonfarm payroll report raised concerns that the Federal Reserve might proceed with caution moving forward, which casts doubt on further interest rate decreases.

    #Bitcoin #Hal Finney
    About the author
    
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

