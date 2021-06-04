Bitcoin and Ethereum Now Accepted for Rent at Manhattan Office Buildings

KPG Funds is the latest American real estate firm to get into crypto

New York-based office developer firm KPG Funds now allows its tenants to pay their rent in Bitcoin and Ethereum, Commercial Observer reports.



CEO Greg Kraut claims that his company decided to introduce the new payment option after several customers expressed interest in it.



KPG Funds has registered with Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp for accepting digital assets. According to Kraut, the real estate firm may consider holding the crypto it receives:

This allows us to instantaneously transfer digital currency or hold it.

The company acquires Class B and C office properties in Manhattan to renovate them and offer its clients a "bespoke workplace experience."