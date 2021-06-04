Bitcoin and Ethereum Now Accepted for Rent at Manhattan Office Buildings

Fri, 06/04/2021 - 14:08
Alex Dovbnya
KPG Funds is the latest American real estate firm to get into crypto
Bitcoin and Ethereum Now Accepted for Rent at Manhattan Office Buildings
New York-based office developer firm KPG Funds now allows its tenants to pay their rent in Bitcoin and Ethereum, Commercial Observer reports.

CEO Greg Kraut claims that his company decided to introduce the new payment option after several customers expressed interest in it.

KPG Funds has registered with Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp for accepting digital assets. According to Kraut, the real estate firm may consider holding the crypto it receives:

This allows us to instantaneously transfer digital currency or hold it.

The company acquires Class B and C office properties in Manhattan to renovate them and offer its clients a "bespoke workplace experience." 

As reported by U.Today, office-sharing behemoth WeWork also started accepting cryptocurrency payments in April.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

