Bitcoin and Ethereum Margined Futures Coming Soon to Cboe Digital

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cboe announces the launch of Bitcoin and Ether margin futures starting January 2024
Mon, 11/13/2023 - 17:34
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Futures trading giant Cboe has announced a significant expansion in the crypto trading landscape. 

Cboe Digital is set to launch margin futures trading in Bitcoin and Ether from January 11, introducing a novel margin model for financially settled contracts without full upfront collateral. 

This pioneering move positions Cboe Digital as the first in the U.S. to offer a regulated platform combining both spot and leveraged derivatives trading.

Cboe's journey in crypto markets

Cboe's history with cryptocurrencies has been dynamic. Initially, Cboe was a pioneer, introducing Bitcoin futures in the U.S. in 2017. 

However, it exited this market in 2019, making way for CME Group

The re-entry into the crypto space occurred in 2021, following the acquisition of Eris Digital.

'Main Event': Grayscale CEO Teases Bitcoin ETF Launch

This move, which was driven by soaring demand for digital assets during the previous bull run, involved taking over Eris's spot market, regulated futures exchange, and clearinghouse. 

"A significant milestone" 

The introduction of new futures products is a result of collaboration with the exchange's various industry partners, including Jump Trading.  

This is part of an effort to bring greater trust and clarity to the cryptocurrency markets, according to Cboe Digital President John Palmer.

Palmer views this as a critical move to enhance liquidity and provide new hedging opportunities in the crypto market

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

