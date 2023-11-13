Bitcoin and Ethereum Margined Futures Coming Soon to Cboe Digital

Futures trading giant Cboe has announced a significant expansion in the crypto trading landscape.

Cboe Digital is set to launch margin futures trading in Bitcoin and Ether from January 11, introducing a novel margin model for financially settled contracts without full upfront collateral.

This pioneering move positions Cboe Digital as the first in the U.S. to offer a regulated platform combining both spot and leveraged derivatives trading.

Cboe's journey in crypto markets

Cboe's history with cryptocurrencies has been dynamic. Initially, Cboe was a pioneer, introducing Bitcoin futures in the U.S. in 2017.

However, it exited this market in 2019, making way for CME Group.

The re-entry into the crypto space occurred in 2021, following the acquisition of Eris Digital.

This move, which was driven by soaring demand for digital assets during the previous bull run, involved taking over Eris's spot market, regulated futures exchange, and clearinghouse.

"A significant milestone"

The introduction of new futures products is a result of collaboration with the exchange's various industry partners, including Jump Trading.

This is part of an effort to bring greater trust and clarity to the cryptocurrency markets, according to Cboe Digital President John Palmer.

Palmer views this as a critical move to enhance liquidity and provide new hedging opportunities in the crypto market.