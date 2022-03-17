Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures to Be Rolled Out by LMAX Group

News
Thu, 03/17/2022 - 15:53
article image
Alex Dovbnya
LMAX Group now supports cryptocurrency futures, tapping into growing appetite of institutional investors
Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures to Be Rolled Out by LMAX Group
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

London-based global financial technology company LMAX Group has partnered with SIX, a prominent stock market operator that has a presence in Switzerland and Spain in order to launch cash-settled Bitcoin and Ethereum futures.

The rollout of the derivatives product is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2022. For now, it is yet to be approved by local regulators.

Futures will initially be available for five days per week, but the two companies expect to eventually enable round-the-clock crypto.

The upcoming launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum futures by LMAX highlights the growing significance of cryptocurrency assets for institutional investors.

LMAX CEO David Mercer says that the new offering will provide market entry opportunities for more institutional participants by offering deep liquidity. He underscored that the cryptocurrency futures market is three times bigger than the spot market.

Related
Top Developer Leaves Ripple. Here's Why
Javier Hernani, head of the securities services at SIX, called the partnership with LMAX "a major milestone," adding that the cryptocurrency is making substantial progress in terms of its cryptocurrency clearing strategy.

In September, SIX obtained regulatory approval in order to launch its digital bourse, which has enabled blockchain-based trading, custody and settlement infrastructure. The move was viewed as a watershed moment for crypto acceptance in Europe.

This January, Atlanta-based investment management company Invesco listed its Bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) on Switzerland's stock exchange. Boston-based mutual fund giant Fidelity recently announced that it would launch its first Bitcoin ETP on Zurich's exchange.

Last year, SIX surpassed 100 listed ETPs linked to various cryptocurrencies.

Back in 2019, the Zurich-based exchange launched the world's first crypto index product.

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image HSBC Enters Metaverse by Grabbing Piece of Digital Land in The Sandbox: Reuters
03/17/2022 - 17:42
HSBC Enters Metaverse by Grabbing Piece of Digital Land in The Sandbox: Reuters
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image The Metaverse Planet with Terra (LUNA), The Sandbox (SAND) and FIREPIN Token (FRPN)
03/17/2022 - 17:25
The Metaverse Planet with Terra (LUNA), The Sandbox (SAND) and FIREPIN Token (FRPN)
Guest AuthorGuest Author
related image Fed Hikes Interest Rates, Ripple Partner and Well Fargo Work on SWIFT Replacement, 100 Million XRP Grabbed by Whale: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/17/2022 - 16:41
Fed Hikes Interest Rates, Ripple Partner and Well Fargo Work on SWIFT Replacement, 100 Million XRP Grabbed by Whale: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina