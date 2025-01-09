Advertisement
    Did Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Reach Bottom?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin might finally be at right spot for price reversal
    Thu, 9/01/2025 - 12:55
    Did Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Reach Bottom?
    Whether the market has finally reached its bottom has come into question in light of Bitcoin's recent decline to $93,224. Though the strength of this support will be determined in the next few hours, indications of demand are beginning to appear due to notable changes in the Binance spot order book during the sell-off

    Major bids at $90,000 were moved up to buy at $93,000 during the decline, indicating that buyers were willing to withstand selling pressure at higher prices. Additional bids were made nearer $92,000, suggesting that purchasers were keen to avoid a further decline and benefit from lower costs. A positive indication that there is underlying demand at these price points is the bid liquidity.

    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Nonetheless, it seems that passive sellers were the ones who pushed the price into these bid zones during the most recent sell-off by using the momentum that aggressive takers created. The control sellers had over the market during the decline is highlighted by this dynamic. It will be crucial to observe if buyers can regain strength or if this control continues.

    Technically speaking, Bitcoin is getting close to important support levels; the 100 EMA is providing a more substantial fallback zone at $87,000, while $92,000 serves as a short-term buffer. For the market to change its attitude and pave the way back toward $100,000, it is imperative to recover $96,000. In order to assess the strength of the underlying demand, the next few hours will be crucial.

    It may indicate a possible bottom and the beginning of a recovery if buyers maintain the $92,000-$93,000 range and volume rises. Bitcoin may experience a more significant correction, though, if selling pressure continues and these support levels are broken. For the time being, traders should keep a careful eye on bid levels and trading volume because these variables will give them more precise clues about where Bitcoin will go next. Although there is reason for optimism, prudence is still essential in such unstable times.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

