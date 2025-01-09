Did Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Reach Bottom?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Whether the market has finally reached its bottom has come into question in light of Bitcoin's recent decline to $93,224. Though the strength of this support will be determined in the next few hours, indications of demand are beginning to appear due to notable changes in the Binance spot order book during the sell-off.

Major bids at $90,000 were moved up to buy at $93,000 during the decline, indicating that buyers were willing to withstand selling pressure at higher prices. Additional bids were made nearer $92,000, suggesting that purchasers were keen to avoid a further decline and benefit from lower costs. A positive indication that there is underlying demand at these price points is the bid liquidity.

Nonetheless, it seems that passive sellers were the ones who pushed the price into these bid zones during the most recent sell-off by using the momentum that aggressive takers created. The control sellers had over the market during the decline is highlighted by this dynamic. It will be crucial to observe if buyers can regain strength or if this control continues.

Technically speaking, Bitcoin is getting close to important support levels; the 100 EMA is providing a more substantial fallback zone at $87,000, while $92,000 serves as a short-term buffer. For the market to change its attitude and pave the way back toward $100,000, it is imperative to recover $96,000. In order to assess the strength of the underlying demand, the next few hours will be crucial.

It may indicate a possible bottom and the beginning of a recovery if buyers maintain the $92,000-$93,000 range and volume rises. Bitcoin may experience a more significant correction, though, if selling pressure continues and these support levels are broken. For the time being, traders should keep a careful eye on bid levels and trading volume because these variables will give them more precise clues about where Bitcoin will go next. Although there is reason for optimism, prudence is still essential in such unstable times.