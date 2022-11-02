Binance Wants to Buy Bank

Wed, 11/02/2022 - 20:19
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance would be open to acquiring a bank, according to CEO Changpeng Zhao
Binance Wants to Buy Bank
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance is considering purchasing a bank as part of its acquisition spree, according to a recent report by Bloomberg. 

Such a potential deal could potentially help bridge the boundaries between the nascent cryptocurrency industry and legacy finance. 

As reported by U.Today, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that the cryptocurrency giant was ready to spend more than $1 billion on acquisition deals. 

Related
Breaking: BTC, ADA, SHIB, XRP Turn Volatile as Fed Announces Massive Rate Hike

Binance, which has so far invested in 67 projects in 2022, still sees plenty of opportunities in the market in spite of the massive market collapse. According to Zhao, the company is eyeing deals in such sectors as gaming, e-commerce, and others. Now, its potential acquisition deals also include banks. 

Zhao hasn’t specified which bank the cryptocurrency exchange could potentially acquire. He also said that Binance could also opt for buying a minority stake instead of a full acquisition. 

The cryptocurrency billionaire has stressed that Binance could potentially help banks to expand their user base and increase their valuation. 

Last July, Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of cryptocurrency giant FTX, floated the idea of potentially acquiring banking giant Goldman Sachs. 

However, following the recent crypto crash, such big fish clearly remain out of reach for cryptocurrency bigwigs.  

Bankman-Fried took a different approach to acquisitions, pouring plenty of funds into distressed assets. 

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Breaking: BTC, ADA, SHIB, XRP Turn Volatile as Fed Announces Massive Rate Hike
11/02/2022 - 18:02
Breaking: BTC, ADA, SHIB, XRP Turn Volatile as Fed Announces Massive Rate Hike
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image “It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
11/02/2022 - 17:25
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 'Pre-Mined ADA Myth' Busted by Cardano Community: Details
11/02/2022 - 16:06
'Pre-Mined ADA Myth' Busted by Cardano Community: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov