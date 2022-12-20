Binance to Move Millions of XRP, SHIB Burning Extremely Different Since December, Edward Snowden Wants to Be Paid in BTC as Twitter CEO: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Millions of XRP to be moved by Binance, here's what's happening

Yesterday, Binance crypto exchange warned its users via a Twitter announcement that it will be moving XRP and LINK tokens as part of a purge of collateral-related wallets. Per CoinMarketCap, Binance is the largest holder of XRP liquidity, providing more than $100 million in daily trading volume and holding about 150 million XRP in its reserves. Therefore, according to estimates of Nomics portal, the exchange’s impact on the XRP price will be at 30.74%.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) burning extremely different since December: details

The cryptocurrency market is seeing a strong decline in the number of burned Shiba Inu tokens. Data provided by crypto statistics portal CryptEye shows that over the entire month of December, the SHIB community managed to destroy about half a billion burnt SHIBs. If we compare these burns to the autumn ones, we see that during each month of this season, the SHIB Army burned an average of 1 billion SHIB tokens. An even stronger decline can be seen if we look at the summer data, when the average number of Shiba Inu tokens burned was 4 billion SHIB per month.

Edward Snowden says he will take Bitcoin for becoming Twitter CEO

Recently, Elon Musk launched a poll on Twitter asking whether he should step down as its CEO. Edward Snowden , prominent security specialist and BTC enthusiast, said that he is ready to become the new head of the platform, tweeting that he would like to be paid in Bitcoin. Some Twitter users jokingly commented on Snowden's post by saying that Musk does npt like remote jobs, which would be the only option given Snowden’s complicated relationship with the U.S. government. So far, there have not been any additional statements from the security specialist regarding his candidature.

Ripple CEO's attorney withdraws from case: details