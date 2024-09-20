    Binance Announces New Futures Listings, Here Are Crypto Tickers

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This move is set to expand trading options available to Binance users
    Fri, 20/09/2024 - 14:59
    Binance Announces New Futures Listings, Here Are Crypto Tickers
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent development, major crypto exchange Binance has announced new futures listings. This move is set to expand the trading options available to users, providing more opportunities to engage with the dynamic crypto market.

    Advertisement

    Futures contracts are agreements to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Futures allow traders to speculate on the price movements of cryptocurrencies without actually owning the underlying assets.

    Related
    Binance Futures Announces Major Crypto Listing: Details
    Fri, 09/13/2024 - 12:38
    Binance Futures Announces Major Crypto Listing: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    $1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?
    Ripple CTO Reveals What's Next for XRP Price: Details
    Saylor's MicroStrategy Secures $1 Billion in Notes Offering: More Bitcoin?
    MicroStrategy Announces Enormous Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase: Details

    This week, Binance, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, listed new futures contracts.

    Advertisement

    New listings on Binance

    Most recently, Binance has announced the addition of the FIO and FIDA perpetual contracts. In its most recent announcement, Binance Futures will launch the FIDAUSDT perpetual contract with up to 75x leverage.

    In an announcement, Binance Futures says it will be launching the FIOUSDT perpetual contract on Sept. 20 at 11:30 a.m. (UTC) with up to 75x leverage. The move, Binance says, is to expand the list of trading choices offered on the Binance Futures platform and to enhance users’ trading experience.

    Related
    Binance to List Four Major Crypto Trading Pairs: Details
    Tue, 09/03/2024 - 13:33
    Binance to List Four Major Crypto Trading Pairs: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Binance Futures has also launched the FIDAUSDT perpetual contract with up to 75x leverage.

    This week, Binance listed Neiro (NEIRO), Turbo (TURBO), and Baby DogeCoin (100000BABYDOGE) for spot trading under the Seed Tag. The newly added spot trading pairs are NEIRO/USDT, TURBO/USDT, and 100000BABYDOGE/USDT.

    Binance Futures also listed the NEIROUSDT perpetual contract and the 1MBABYDOGEUSDT perpetual contract with a maximum leverage of 75x.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:45
    $1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:40
    Coinbase Premium Negative Again: What Does This Mean?
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:59
    Binance Announces New Futures Listings, Here Are Crypto Tickers
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:45
    $1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?
    Bitcoin
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:40
    Coinbase Premium Negative Again: What Does This Mean?
    Bitcoin NewsCoinbase
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:35
    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BlackRock Bitcoin Whitepaper
    Michael SaylorBitcoin
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:32
    Ripple CTO Reveals What's Next for XRP Price: Details
    Ripple NewsXRP News
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Catizen’s $CATI Token Lists on Multiple Exchanges
    LBank Successfully Concludes 'Meet Your Meme' TOKEN2049 Afterparty in Singapore
    Kinka On-Chain Gold Launches on Cardano with EMURGO Support
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Announces New Futures Listings, Here Are Crypto Tickers
    $1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?
    Coinbase Premium Negative Again: What Does This Mean?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD