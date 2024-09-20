Binance Announces New Futures Listings, Here Are Crypto Tickers

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent development, major crypto exchange Binance has announced new futures listings. This move is set to expand the trading options available to users, providing more opportunities to engage with the dynamic crypto market.

Advertisement

Futures contracts are agreements to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Futures allow traders to speculate on the price movements of cryptocurrencies without actually owning the underlying assets.

This week, Binance, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, listed new futures contracts.

Advertisement

New listings on Binance

Most recently, Binance has announced the addition of the FIO and FIDA perpetual contracts. In its most recent announcement, Binance Futures will launch the FIDAUSDT perpetual contract with up to 75x leverage.

Binance Futures will launch the USDⓈ-Margined $FIO Perpetual Contract at



🗓️September 20 2024, 11:30 (UTC)



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/5qcMxumYQJ pic.twitter.com/X3vh5nG3CK — Binance Futures (@BinanceFutures) September 20, 2024

In an announcement, Binance Futures says it will be launching the FIOUSDT perpetual contract on Sept. 20 at 11:30 a.m. (UTC) with up to 75x leverage. The move, Binance says, is to expand the list of trading choices offered on the Binance Futures platform and to enhance users’ trading experience.

Binance Futures has also launched the FIDAUSDT perpetual contract with up to 75x leverage.

This week, Binance listed Neiro (NEIRO), Turbo (TURBO), and Baby DogeCoin (100000BABYDOGE) for spot trading under the Seed Tag. The newly added spot trading pairs are NEIRO/USDT, TURBO/USDT, and 100000BABYDOGE/USDT.

Binance Futures also listed the NEIROUSDT perpetual contract and the 1MBABYDOGEUSDT perpetual contract with a maximum leverage of 75x.