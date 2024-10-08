Binance to List Major Ethereum L2 Project: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto exchange Binance has revealed the next Binance Launchpool project earlier today. In an official announcement, the platform revealed that it will list Scroll (SCR) on Binance Launchpool and premarket. Scroll is a Bytecode-level compatible zkEVM Rollup, and it will be the 60th project on Binance Launchpool.

First Pre-Market project

Binance revealed that its users will be able receive SCR airdrops over the next two days, once they lock their BNB as well as FDUSD. The farming of these coins will start from 12:00 a.m. on Oct. 9 (UTC), according to the official announcement. Notably, Scroll is Binance’s first premarket project.

Binance Spot and Binance Launchpool previously jointly unveiled the premarket service . According to details from Binance, this unique service gives traders two options for their proceeds. Users can either get Launchpool rewards through spot trades using their proceeds or buy the tokens before the official spot listing.

It was revealed today that after the airdrop and farming, Binance premarket will then list SCR tokens on Oct. 11 at 10:00 (UTC). It will then open premarket trading for the SCR/USDT trading pair. It should be noted that Binance will reveal the premarket end time as well as the spot listing time in the following days.

Scroll’s potential for industry

Scroll is an emerging zkRollup scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH) . The project aims to enhance the Ethereum network’s utility and overall performance. Scroll uses zkRollup technology to help Ethereum manage more transactions in a much safer and secure environment. Moreover, the project aims to make Ethereum transactions cheaper and smoother.

Consequently, it removes certain obstacles and allows more users to join the Ethereum ecosystem. Overall, Scroll helps in increasing the adoption of the Ethereum network. While the Binance listing is a major milestone, Scroll has already achieved success in the broader investment community.

Leading investment firms have backed the project, believing in its potential in the blockchain world. Major investors like Newman Capital, Sequoia China, Variant Fund, IOSG Ventures, Polychain Capital and others have backed the project. The listing on Binance will further push the project forward.