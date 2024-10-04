Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for October 4

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can growth of Binance Coin (BNB) continue until end of week?
    Fri, 4/10/2024 - 14:52
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins are bouncing off today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 2.54% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is near the local resistance of $554.50. If buyers can hold the gained initiative by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $560 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the native exchange coin is rising after a false breakout of the support of $535.40. However, bulls might need more time to accumulate energy to keep rising. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $550-$560 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of BNB is far from support and resistance levels. But if the weekly bar closes near the $520 mark, the fall may continue to the $450-$500 range soon.

    BNB is trading at $554.50 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

