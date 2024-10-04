Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for October 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are bouncing off today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 2.54% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is near the local resistance of $554.50. If buyers can hold the gained initiative by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $560 zone.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the native exchange coin is rising after a false breakout of the support of $535.40. However, bulls might need more time to accumulate energy to keep rising.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $550-$560 is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, the price of BNB is far from support and resistance levels. But if the weekly bar closes near the $520 mark, the fall may continue to the $450-$500 range soon.

BNB is trading at $554.50 at press time.