Binance to Host Netmarble's Golden Bros NFT Collection Presale

Binance NFT is ready to host the collection presale of one of the largest game publishers on the scene

Binance NFT has announced the hosting of Netmarble's The Golden Bros Genesis Mystery Box Collection, which users will be able to find on the Binance NFT marketplace. Participation in the NFT presale will grant early access to the game with purchased costumes.

Previously, numerous gaming and technology companies joined the NFT industry and expressed their interest in the technology of non-fungible tokens. Binance NFT marketplace is one of the most curated solutions for companies that are willing to bring that vision to life. The platform has facilitated numerous high-profile NFT sales for various teams and clients like Seascape Network, Ecio, BetaMars and others.

.@binance has signed an MoU with @NetmarbleO and we're super excited for the development of future GameFi projects and #NFT offerings 🤩https://t.co/QaVRG605V2 — Binance NFT (@TheBinanceNFT) February 10, 2022

Netmarble F&C is the latest company to partner with Binance NFT on a non-fungible token drop. The NFT industry provides new opportunities for gaming publishers that are now able to expand their player base and bring new IP to the market.

Netmarble F&C is a game publisher with years of expertise in developing games that are based on global IPs, including The Seven Deadly Sins, Marvel Studios and many others.

Users that decide to join The Golden Bros' offering on Binance NFT will receive two assets simultaneously: the non-fungible token itself and early access to the game with the same name. The Golden Bros game is being developed on Unreal Engine to provide a top-tier gaming experience. Gameplay will consist of a 3v3 battle royale mode with beginner-friendly controls and quick fights.

The Golden Bros NFT presale is set for March 2 and will conclude on the same day. The partnership of a major game publisher like Netmarble with Binance NFT highlights the importance of NFT technology for the gaming industry.