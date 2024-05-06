Advertisement
    Binance to Delist 6 Big Trading Pairs: Details

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Binance, top crypto exchange, is delisting six major trading pairs
    Mon, 6/05/2024 - 9:12
    Binance to Delist 6 Big Trading Pairs: Details
    Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, has announced the delisting of six trading pairs in its latest move to optimize its trading ecosystem. The decision, disclosed in an official statement, points to Binance's will to foster an efficient marketplace for its users.

    According to the announcement, Binance Futures will initiate the closure of all positions and execute automatic settlements for the STPTUSDT, SNTUSDT and MBLUSDT perpetual contracts on May 13. Similarly, the RADUSDT and CVXUSDT perpetual contracts will undergo the same process on May 14, following which the contracts will be delisted.

    In addition to the delisting, Binance Futures will implement adjustments to the leverage and margin tiers of the aforementioned perpetual contracts on May 6. Users with existing positions are advised to make necessary adjustments to avoid any potential liquidation risks.

    To ensure a smooth transition, users are urged to close any open positions before the specified delisting times. Furthermore, new positions for the affected contracts will not be permitted starting from May 13 for STPTUSDT, SNTUSDT and MBLUSDT, and May 14 for RADUSDT and CVXUSDT.

    The decision to delist these trading pairs underscores Binance's strategic approach to maintaining active markets. With decreasing trading volumes, the exchange aims to streamline its resources and focus on pairs that witness high trading activity. By prioritizing liquidity and market efficiency, Binance seeks to enhance the trading experience for its global user base and make sure it earns from it.

    #Binance
    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

